Kingdom season 5 episode 6 release date and time, what to expect, and more

Kingdom season 5 episode 6 will drop on February 18 at 12:00 am JST. The Zhao army managed to withdraw in the most recent episode of this Studio Signpost production. Additionally, there was considerable focus on Commander Keisei arriving at the scene, while another significant turn of events was the introduction of Kyoukai.

This anime chronicles the story of Xin, a slave left orphaned by war. With the help of his closest friend Piao, Xin diligently trained to become a Great General of the Heavens in imperial China many centuries ago.

However, after a violent overthrow, Piao returns to Xin, half-dead, on a mission to see Ying Zheng, China's young king, who strikingly resembles Piao, leading the latter to a political epic that is going to change his life forever.

This article contains spoilers for the Kingdom series.

Kingdom season 5 episode 6 release date and timings

More images of episode 5 (Image via Studio Signpost)

Kingdom season 5 episode 6 will be available for viewing on Saturday, February 18, 2024, as per Crunchyroll. NHK General is expected to air the episode at 12 am JST.

All four seasons of Kingdom will also be available for streaming on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, but only in certain areas. Meanwhile, the fifth season of the anime is available to enjoy on Crunchyroll, where fans can currently watch the first four seasons as well. The fifth season of the anime, which was based on Yasuhisa Hara's original manga, was one of several anime sequels that were scheduled to premiere in the Winter 2024 season.

Renowned actors, including Yutaka Nakano, Masakazu Morita, Rie Kugimiya, Jun Fukuyama, and others, voice characters in the Kingdom series. The new cast members include Kentaro Ito, Haruka Nagamine, Kenji Nomura, Motoki Sakuma, Katsuyuki Konishi, Taku Yashiro, Takehiro Hasu, and more.

The release time for Kingdom season 5 episode 6 for fans across the globe is as follows:

Time Zone Date Time Japanese Standard Time Sunday, February 18 12 am Pacific Standard Time Saturday, February 17 7 am Central Standard Time Saturday, February 17 9 am Eastern Standard Time Saturday, February 17 10 am Greenwich Mean Time Saturday, February 17 3 pm Indian Standard Time Saturday, February 17 8:30 pm Central European Time Saturday, February 17 4 pm Australian Central Time Sunday, February 18 12:30 am Philippines time Saturday, February 17 11 pm

Recap of Kingdom season 5 episode 5

The most recent episode of the anime had multiple different fronts, with one of the main focuses being the event surrounding the Zhao army withdrawing from the current conflict. There were also battles involving several different armies, leading to some interesting moments as well.

Perhaps one of the most fascinating elements of the episode was the return of commander Keisei and the introduction of Kyoukai, with both situations being very important for what is going to happen now. However, the season is just starting and there is a lot to unpack at the present time.

What to expect in Kingdom season 5 episode 6?

More images of episode 5 (Image via Studio Signpost).

Fans can anticipate more battles and political manipulation in Kingdom season 5 episode 6. The episode is bound to cover more of the current conflict, involving a lot more of the Zhao army and their current decisions after the end of the latest episode.

Furthermore, it is worth pointing out that the most recent episode focused on covering chapter 457 of the manga, so there is a very good chance the next couple of chapters are going to be adapted.

In conclusion, the upcoming episode of Kingdom is set to be an exciting episode with lots of action and drama. It will be released on Saturday, February 18, 2024, at 12 am JST.