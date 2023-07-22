Kingdom chapter 767 release date, where to read, what to expect, and more

Kingdom chapter 767 will be available on July 27, as per its weekly release schedule. The gripping historical manga series by Yasuhisa Hara is set during the Warring States period and follows Xin, an orphan from the conflict, as he aspires to become the greatest commander to have ever lived, while also attempting to unite all of China.

Readers have been eagerly awaiting the release of the Kingdom chapters after its historical theme and stunning artworks got them hooked onto its storyline. The plot currently centres around clashes between strategists from opposing sides.

Throughout its previous chapters, Kingdom manga also witnessed surprising alliances amidst the chaos of war, leading to unpredictable partnerships.

Kingdom chapter 767 may hint at secret talks and strategies that could alter the course of the story

Release information

Millette @MellissaRosal twitter.com/wensaki/status… I don't know about the anime, but for manga it would be #kingdom . Everyone's so respectful and just gleefully geek out on generals with the most flamboyant outfits I've ever seen. pic.twitter.com/CF2ZNQkoJr

Kingdom chapter 767 is scheduled to be released on July 27, 2023, at 9:30 pm JST.

Moreover, as the release timings vary depending on where readers live, the list for Kingdom chapter 767 across the world's times zones is as follows:

Pacific Standard Time: 5:30 am, Thursday, July 27, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 8:30 am, Thursday, July 27, 2023

British Summer Time: 1:30 pm, Thursday, July 27, 2023

Central European Summer Time: 2:30 pm, Thursday, July 27, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 6 pm, Thursday, July 27, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Thursday, July 27, 2023

Japanese Standard Time: 9:30 pm, Thursday, July 27, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time: 10 pm, Thursday, July 27, 2023

While several unofficial sites are known to provide the manga series, it is recommended to access the same via Shueisha’s Weekly Young Jump official website, as it includes the complete list of published chapters and is guaranteed to release the upcoming chapters as per the release schedule.

Recap of the previous chapter

The confrontation between the strategists from both sides proved to be interesting as the continuous battle approached a crucial turning point in the tale. Furthermore, on the battlefield, masterminds like Ousen and Riboku demonstrated their military prowess as they attempted to outmaneuver and outwit one another.

Several individuals were compelled by the wreckage of battle to reconsider their allegiances and ponder over a unified front. This finally resulted in unexpected coalitions between parties that had previously been at odds with one another, which opened the door for unexpected occurrences.

Throughout the battle, the confidential plans of the commanders were brought to light. These cunning moves could change the pace of the battle and surprise both the characters and the readers.

What to expect in Kingdom chapter 767

The series is known to not reveal any spoilers or raw scans for its upcoming chapters. This makes it difficult to guess what to expect from Kingdom chapter 767. Therefore, the following is crafted upon speculation.

Qin's best strategists diligently plot plans, acquire data, and assemble their armies as they prepare to get ready for an impending fight. These events highlight the seriousness and gravity of the position they are in.

Moreover, Kingdom chapter 765 might shed more light on how the characters develop as individuals. Two young and enthusiastic strategists for Qin, Shin and Ten, could be inspired or encouraged to come up with intriguing ideas. Therefore, they may become more complex as a result of their drive to grow and support the success of the nation.

Political games and covert strategies could also be a prominent theme in the storyline of Kingdom chapter 767. In addition, the plot will undoubtedly become more fascinating and unexpected with the addition of secret talks, betrayal, and power struggles.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.