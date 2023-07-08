Kingdom chapter 765 release date, where to read, what to expect, and more

On July 13, 2023, at 9:30 pm JST, Kingdom chapter 765 will be published. Yasuhisa Hara's well-known historical manga series is set during the Warring States era and tells the story of an orphan from the war who goes by the name of Xin. As is typical of seinen series, the protagonist strives to become the greatest commander to have ever lived while also unifying all of China.

The storyline currently follows Xin and Piao after the latter agreed to take a coveted position at the court of the Qin emperor. Depicting Xin and Zhen Ying, who would eventually control Qin, the event provides additional information about their journey together, highlighting how Xin wants to succeed in the military while Zhen wants to unite the seven states of China.

Kingdom chapter 765 may elaborate on Kan Pishi’s and reveal the identity of his spies

Release timings and where to watch

As per the series' weekly release schedule, Kingdom chapter 765 is set to release on July 13, 2023, at 9:30 pm JST. Since the release timings vary depending on the region, the same has been listed below:

Pacific Standard Time: 5:30 am, Thursday, July 13, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 8:30 am, Thursday, July 13, 2023

British Summer Time: 1:30 pm, Thursday, July 13, 2023

Central European Summer Time: 2:30 pm, Thursday, July 13, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 6:00 pm, Thursday, July 13, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Thursday, July 13, 2023

Japanese Standard Time: 9:30 pm, Thursday, July 13, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time: 10:00pm, Thursday, July 13, 2023

While several unofficial sites are known to provide the manga series, most of them do not include all of the chapters that are released, which is why they provide the risk of not being up-to-date. For a smooth reading experience, fans can head over to Shueisha’s Weekly Young Jump’s official website, which includes the complete list of chapters released.

Recap of the previous chapter

Kingdom chapter 764 continued the story of Kan Pishi, a legalist scholar from the Han state who was invited to join the Qin court as a guest. However, he and King Sei were unable to come to an understanding on their perspectives of human nature and government.

Their ideologies were like two sides of the same coin, where Kan Pishi contended that humans were innately bad and required strict laws to be governed, whereas Sei firmly believed that people were naturally good and light.

You Ka worried that Kan Pishi may have infiltrated Kanyou with spies to prevent the partnership from working. Meanwhile, Giwall and Boju's participation in the situation raised the possibility that one or both of them are spies for another country.

The battle of wits and skills between Kan Pishi and Ri Shi was explored in more detail in Kingdom chapter 764. As the storyline developed, the series told an engrossing and compelling tale, which will develop into remarkable plotlines as the series progresses.

What to expect in Kingdom chapter 765

Since there has been no spoilers or raw scans available for Kingdom chapter 765, it becomes quite difficult to speculate what the chapter will present. However, as Xin aims to become commander-in-chief of the military and Zheng attempts to unite the provinces of China, the upcoming chapter will continue to show their lofty ideals and objectives, which have the power to alter the course of history despite the ongoing strategic disputes, foreign perils, and internal political instability.

Moreover, Kingdom chapter 765 might shed more light on the identity of Kan Pishi’s spies who he placed inside Kanyou to foil Qin Dynasty’s alliance with Korea. The same was done by Kan Pishi following his prediction of the alliance’s failure.

Taking the manga's current reputation into account, Kingdom chapter 765 is certain to have interesting characters, an engaging story, and a subtle examination of politics and power.

