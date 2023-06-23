Kingdom manga announces it will go on a break this month

The Kingdom manga series is going to go on a break for the remainder of June. The historical epic drawn and written by Yasuhisa Wara will be back on July 13.

The series has been in constant publication since it started serialization back in January 2006. It has also averaged three volume releases per year, which is a steady level of production when compared to other long-term manga series.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Kingdom manga series.

Details about the Kingdom manga going on a break

Manga Mogura RE @MangaMoguraRE



The chinese warfare epic has 97 million copies in circulation for vols 1-68 including digital.



French Release



Spanish Release



Italian Release "Kingdom" by Yasuhisa Hara will go on break until July 13, 2023.The chinese warfare epic has 97 million copies in circulation for vols 1-68 including digital.French Release @MeianFR Spanish Release @Ivrea Italian Release @JPOPMANGA "Kingdom" by Yasuhisa Hara will go on break until July 13, 2023.The chinese warfare epic has 97 million copies in circulation for vols 1-68 including digital.French Release @MeianFRSpanish Release @IvreaItalian Release @JPOPMANGA https://t.co/TJQtCGFEby

It has been announced that the Kingdom manga series is going to be put on hold until mid-July. This wasn't entirely unexpected, with reports claiming that author Yasuhisa Wara was in need of a break, which is common for a lot of mangakas.

The series might not have the worldwide appeal or success of others in the market, but it has done quite well. Wara has produced 68 volumes for the series since it started serialization back in January 2006, which goes to show the level of commitment the author has had towards the project.

This manga also has about 95 million copies in circulation, as of April 2023, and has had some commercial success, being the second best-selling manga series in 2020 with 8.4 million copies. This last achievement has arguably been the finest milestone in the manga's history.

The appeal of the series

Sakuragi @Sabyasachidasss Kingdom is such an underrated manga that it hurts my heart so much. It deserves more love and attention in the manga community.

The one-on-one duels are some of the best that I've seen in any medium. Kingdom is such an underrated manga that it hurts my heart so much. It deserves more love and attention in the manga community. The one-on-one duels are some of the best that I've seen in any medium. https://t.co/3nf2H0wyEm

Kingdom is a historical seinen manga series starring the characters Xin and Piao. They are both orphans that dream of becoming the "Great Generals of the Heavens" for the Chinese army and making a name for themselves.

However, after years of training and struggle, they both go their separate ways and their journey begins.

The manga has been celebrated for its strong characterization and writing, which keeps the story gripping even after 68 volumes. The consistency of production has also been much appreciated by fans.

Josh @J5intake30_ From the outside looking in, what I say on the daily may look insane but I genuinely believe everything I say bout kingdom. This is a special special series that will eventually get the full props it deserves.



This is the most consistent manga of all time & Hara is an all-timer From the outside looking in, what I say on the daily may look insane but I genuinely believe everything I say bout kingdom. This is a special special series that will eventually get the full props it deserves.This is the most consistent manga of all time & Hara is an all-timer https://t.co/GIvnlRzy0w

Meanwhile, the art has also been praised. Wara's art has been singled out for being quite dynamic and detailed, fitting the kind of story he has been telling for so many years. The fighting scenes, whether they are on a small or big scale, are often quite exciting and with dynamism, becoming one of the author's strongest virtues.

A manga author's health and lack of rest is often the topic of discussion in the community, and most of the Kingdom fandom is probably hoping that Wara can get a well-earned rest in the coming weeks.

Poll : 0 votes