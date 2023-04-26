Kingdom chapter 756 spoilers and raw scans: Shin departs on a new quest

With the spoilers for Kingdom chapter 756 out, fans got to find out about Shin's next quest as he is set to go to Shintei alongside two of the six generals and do some investigation in the capital. While fans were expecting Shouheikun to think of a plan to deal with the damages, he decided to conquer more land instead.

The previous chapter saw the soldiers of Qin retreat after they suffered a major loss during the battle of Gi'an against the Zhao empire. Following the fight, the Kanki clan decided to work as mercenaries while the Saki clan was off to their sanctuary. Shin was seen trying to deal with Kanki's death.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Kingdom manga.

Kingdom chapter 756 spoilers reveal Shouheikun's next plan

Demsan @Demsan_op



Shouheikun me fait tellement de la peine mais il prépare déjà une nouvelle stratégie ce fou personne peut l’arrêter Spoil #kingdom756 Shouheikun me fait tellement de la peine mais il prépare déjà une nouvelle stratégie ce fou personne peut l’arrêter Spoil #kingdom756 Shouheikun me fait tellement de la peine mais il prépare déjà une nouvelle stratégie ce fou personne peut l’arrêter https://t.co/9Tt5W0goi4

The spoilers of Kingdom chapter 756 opened with Shouheikun strategizing a new plan as he moved an army piece towards a kingdom. The scene then showed Sei meeting Shin at the top of the tower as they discussed the death of one of the great six and the loss Qin suffered at the hands of the Zhao empire at Gi'an. The Heki force's whereabouts are still unknown as they believe them to be alive.

The two then discussed Kanki's death and how his body might not have been mutilated due to Riboku. Nevertheless, the rest of China seems to have been uplifted by his death as each of the kingdoms began planning their next move. While Shin was annoyed upon learning the same, he was entrusted with delivering the wing left by Kanki to Sei as he dutifully passed the same to him.

Shin as seen in the Kingdom anime (Image via Pierrot, Studio Signpost)

Now they had bigger matters to discuss.

After Kanki's death, the position of one of the six generals was now open, which needed to be filled by someone worthy. While Shin believed that Ouhon, Mouten, or he must grab the position, he understood that they were not ready.

Kingdom chapter 756 spoilers then saw Sei revealing how Shouheikun was feeling miserable after his plan to attack Gian was doomed. Thus, he was working on a new plan to make up for it. Shin immediately asked for the details about it, which is when two of the six generals, Tou and Rokuomi, walked over to them.

Upon their arrival, Sei asked Tou if they were ready for their new quest as both generals were already armored up. Shin was to go with them as per the instructions by Shouheikun, but he had no idea what the new plan was. Rokuomi revealed how there was a change in plans after their failed attack at Gi'an.

However, the general was only going to reveal the same to Shin during their quest.

Kingdom chapter 756 spoilers then saw Rokuomi informing Shin on their way that their role was to guard an envoy to the capital city of the Han Kingdom, Shintei. Regardless, it was obvious that the envoy duty did not require the overseeing of two of the six generals. That's when Tou revealed that they themselves had another mission, which was to investigate Shintei, as Shouheikun was planning to conquer it due to the loss they suffered in the north.

Final thoughts on Kingdom chapter 756 spoilers

Kingdom chapter 756 spoilers saw Shin joining the two generals in their reconnaissance mission as they were to observe and convey the details about Shintei to Shouheikun to create a plan to capture the city in a battle, which was set to take place in the near future.

Poll : 0 votes