Hunter x Hunter creator Yoshihiro Togashi announces hiring of new staff due to continued health issues

Hunter x Hunter creator, author, and illustrator Yoshihiro Togashi announced on Monday, August 29, that he intends to hire more staff to help with the production of his series. The decision comes after reports that Togashi’s health was not improving since he resumed work on the manga.

Some reports went as far as to say that his health has worsened in recent weeks, evident from the slowed pace of work which Togashi has updated fans on via Twitter. Now, it seems that the Hunter x Hunter mangaka’s pain is debilitating enough to force the hiring of additional editorial staff.

Hunter x Hunter’s Togashi's health shows no improvement several weeks after resuming production of series

Yoshihiro Togashi’s Hunter x Hunter manga is one of the medium’s most celebrated series, loved both by critics and fans alike. The announcement of the series’ return several months ago was an incredibly welcoming, exciting, and promising development.

However, his health issues in his lower back area have not seen any signs of improvement in recent weeks, with some reports claiming they’ve gotten worse since resuming production. Ahead of his upcoming exhibition in October, Togashi sent out a tweet announcing his intent to hire more staff, as well as a full statement on the decision. The announcement reads as follows:

"You're probably thinking, 'Go draw the next chapter already.' True, I was unable to sit in a chair for two years, which made me unable to draw, but by throwing conventional methods to the wayside, I've been able to resume drawing somehow. Everyone, I sincerely ask you to take care of your backs and hips. Just two weeks before writing this message, I couldn't get into position to wipe my butt and had to take a shower every time I pooped. It takes 3-5 times longer for me to do everyday movements. Your hips are important."

Monday’s tweet also specified that the background effects for Chapter 399 were done, with the next issue set to begin production once Togashi submits his specifications to his team. He added that staff additions are not being done through open recruitment, likely meant to deter fans from reaching out with applications.

Hunter x Hunter manga has been on an indefinite hiatus since November 2018, with the prior return date being September 2018, following yet another hiatus since April 2018. The manga had previously gone on hiatus in September 2017, returning in January 2018 before the aforementioned April 2018 hiatus. Prior to September 2017, the series had been on multiple hiatuses for several years.

