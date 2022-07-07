Togashi’s recent Twitter post sparks debate in the Hunter X Hunter fandom on Killua’s birthday

The latest Twitter post from Hunter X Hunter mangaka Yoshihiro Togashi has led the fandom to debate whether or not it is a drawing of Killua Zoldyck. Togashi uploaded a new post on Thursday, July 7, which happens to be Killua Zoldyck’s birthday. Instead of the regular picture of the manga board from the upcoming chapters, this post contained a detailed drawing of a character, who looks to be Killua.

However, the character also resembles Hiei from Togashi’s other magnum opus, Yu Yu Hakusho. Ever since the image was posted, fans have been debating which character it is, and what it means for the new chapters of Hunter X Hunter.

Hunter X Hunter fandom is divided after seeing Togashi’s new post on Killua’s birthday

The image in question is not from a manga panel, instead it looks like a character sketch or concept art. It depicts a short character with spikey hair and a prickly aura surrounding them. In the accompanying tweet, Togashi states that:

“For now, one more chapter. I started to draw it on the premise of coloring and then lost it without coloring. I drew this a long time ago.”

Hunter x Hunter @TheHxHSource



I started to draw it on the premise of coloring

and then lost it without coloring.



I drew a long time ago. @Un4v5s8bgsVk9Xp For now, one more chapterI started to draw it on the premise of coloringand then lost it without coloring.I drew a long time ago. @Un4v5s8bgsVk9Xp For now, one more chapterI started to draw it on the premise of coloringand then lost it without coloring.I drew a long time ago.

This indicates that Togashi plans to stop at chapter 400/401 for now. Togashi usually draws ten or so chapters at a time before taking a break, so this does not come as much of a surprise to fans. It is also fairly clear that the image has nothing to do with the upcoming Hunter X Hunter chapters, and is merely an old art the mangaka felt like sharing.

However, it is the identity of the character that has sparked a debate. While the character and his attire clearly resemble Hiei from Yu Yu Hakusho, Hunter X Hunter fans argue that it can just as easily be Killua in his Godspeed mode. While fans of the 2011 anime adaptation of Hunter X Hunter will have a little trouble connecting the dots, those familiar with the 1999 adaptation or the manga art style can easily spot the resemblance.

Anime News Network @Anime Today is the birthday of Killua Zoldyck from Hunter X Hunter! Let’s give him a like, comment, and RT to wish him HBD Today is the birthday of Killua Zoldyck from Hunter X Hunter! Let’s give him a like, comment, and RT to wish him HBD 🎉🍰 https://t.co/YHfd5ooz6v

Considering that July 7 is Killua’s birthday, fans have been celebrating their favorite character throughout the day. Many feel that since the image was posted on this day, it is likely an image of Killua. They attribute the dragon-shaped aura around the character to be a manifestation of lightning dragon.

This also raises the question of Killua’s return in the upcoming Hunter X Hunter chapters. The fandom believes that both Gon and Killua are less likely to return in the new chapters, considering that their respective character arcs had reached an impasse.

However, to fans of Yu Yu Hakusho, the character appears to be clearly identifiable as Hiei, especially due to the loosened bandages in his hand. They argue that Togashi’s flames (since Hiei is known to use fire) always look jagged like electricity. The character’s posture, design, and expression strongly indicate that he is Hiei.

Final thoughts

Kateikyo @bouchdoug1 @user30602 @TheHxHSource @Un4v5s8bgsVk9Xp maybe a couple weeks after he finishes the next chapter ? maybe a month later? @user30602 @TheHxHSource @Un4v5s8bgsVk9Xp maybe a couple weeks after he finishes the next chapter ? maybe a month later?

Either way, the art itself is detailed and nuanced. It is a pity that it wasn’t colored, but the sketch itself is a treat to Togashi’s readers. More importantly, if he is stopping at 11 chapters for the time being, it is likely that the new chapters will be coming out sooner rather than later. It is unclear, however, if Togashi plans to continue with more Hunter X Hunter chapters after this.

LIVE POLL Q. Who do you think it is? Clearly Hiei! Can be Killua. 0 votes so far