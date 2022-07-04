5 anime characters who can beat Killua Zoldyck from Hunter X Hunter (and 5 he will obliterate)

Killua Zoldyck is one of Hunter X Hunter's most loved characters. Due to being raised as an assassin, Killua learned various techniques that serve him well in combat. During the Chimera Ant arc, he can be seen killing various ants without using any of his Nen abilities.

Once Killua learned Nen, he became almost unstoppable. He can outspeed almost every character in Hunter X Hunter, and although he is not the strongest physically, he can easily incapacitate enemies by electrocuting them.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the author's personal views. It also contains spoilers for each of the anime series listed.

5 characters that can easily defeat Killua in a fight, including Sasuke and Utsuro

1) Sasuke Uchiha (Naruto)

Although he does not use many lightning-based attacks, Sasuke is an incredibly powerful lightning user. After honing and perfecting the Chidori and inventing Kirin, Sasuke quickly became one of the strongest users of this element in all of Shounen anime. He is one of the strongest Shinobi in the entire Naruto series, matched only by Naruto Uzumaki himself.

No matter how skilled Killua gets in using Nen, he will never hold a candle to Sasuke Uchiha in a fight. Since the two are on a completely different level of strength, Sasuke will be able to win against Killua in no time at all.

2) Isaac Netero (Hunter X Hunter)

Isaac Netero was once considered the strongest Nen user in the world. And as he was the Chairman of the Hunter Association, almost every Hunter respected him greatly regardless of their feelings towards him. Netero obtained his unmatched physical capabilities and mastery over his Nen ability through years of rigorous training.

Initially, Killua thought Netero was a weak old man. During the Hunter Exam arc, Killua can be seen expressing how he could easily kill Netero if he wanted to during the ball game. However, he learns later that this is most definitely not the case. Netero would probably be able to defeat Killua as he is now without even using the full power of the 100-Type Guanyin Bodhisattva.

3) Utsuro (Gintama)

Utsuro is perhaps the strongest character in Gintama. Not only is he a master swordsman, but he is also completely immortal. Many characters in Gintama have tried their best to kill Utsuro, but none were able to come close. Each time they tried to kill him during a fight, his immortality would catch them by surprise and give him the chance to retaliate.

Although Killua could easily wound Utsuro over and over again, his stamina would eventually run out. This would give Utsuro the opening he needs to overpower Killua during their fight and take him down.

4) Saitama (One Punch Man)

Saitama, or Caped Baldy, is a gag character known for his incredible ability to defeat anybody with one punch. Although he has never revealed his true strength, Saitama is completely unmatched by all the fighters in his series. Each time there was a threat to humanity, Saitama was the only one capable of stopping it.

In a fight against Killua, Saitama would most definitely be victorious. Killua is certainly much more skilled than Saitama, especially with his various assassination techniques and Nen abilities. However, both Saitama's speed and strength greatly outclass Killua's, which would allow him to gain a swift victory over the former assassin.

5) Saiki Kusuo (The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.)

The protagonist of one of the greatest comedy anime of all time, Saiki Kusuo is also incredibly powerful. Some of his greatest abilities include super-strength, telekinesis, mind control, and time travel. He uses these abilities, and many more, to try and keep his life as normal as possible. Although he has never used these abilities in combat, Saiki is capable of taking down some of the strongest characters anime has to offer.

Saiki's vast range of abilities completely crushes anything Killua is capable of. He could easily incapacitate Killua with Petrification or Psychic Hold. Saiki could also just put Killua under Mind Control and force him to give up the fight.

5 anime characters that would lose to Killua

1) Izuku Midoriya (My Hero Academia)

Since the beginning of the series, Deku has made an incredible development in not only his personality but his strength as well. He is no longer the weak crybaby who is unable to defend himself but is instead strong enough to fight against the strongest villains in the series. Despite all of this, Deku does not stand a chance against Killua.

Using his Nen abilities, Killua can move at the speed of lightning, and his electricity can incapacitate strong opponents. Currently, Deku is not fast enough to outrun Killua or strong enough to withstand a stun attack from Killua's powerful electricity. However, after fully mastering One For All, Deku will definitely have a chance against Killua.

2) Tanjiro Kamado (Demon Slayer)

Tanjiro Kamado became a Demon Slayer after swearing to avenge his family — following their deaths at the hands of Muzan — and make Nezuko human again. Throughout his journey as a Demon Slayer, Tanjiro has learned various sword techniques that make him a force to be reckoned with in the series. Although he is not a Hashira, he is an incredibly powerful Demon Slayer. Many of his techniques will allow him to survive a fight against Killua, but not for long.

Killua would most likely only use his assassination techniques since his Nen abilities would be overkill. Tanjiro can definitely counter a few of Killua's attacks using Water and Sun Breathing, but he will eventually be overwhelmed by Killua's superior stamina and physical strength.

3) Levi Ackerman (Attack on Titan)

Levi Ackerman is the strongest non-Titan shifter in Attack on Titan and a fan favorite. His status as an Ackerman essentially grants him the physical capabilities of a Titan while remaining a human. Levi has the most solo kills of any Survey Corps member, as well as the best fight sequences.

Levi's combat ability becomes apparent when he uses the Omni-Directional Mobility (ODM) Gear; he was able to single-handedly take out Kenny's entire squad and bring Zeke Yeager to his knees twice.

If Levi and Killua's battle takes place in a city, Levi has a much higher chance of surviving the fight. The ODM Gear's true potential shines brightest in terrain with many buildings, allowing the user to move freely in any direction. Levi would put up a good chase before ultimately being outsped and defeated by Killua's Godspeed.

4) Yuji Itadori (Jujutsu Kaisen)

Yuji Itadori is the current vessel for Ryomen Sukuna, the King of Curses. His physical strength is completely abnormal since, even without the use of Cursed Energy, it outclasses most other humans'. Gojo and Megumi commented on how strong Yuji was when they first saw him in action. And after learning how to manipulate Cursed Energy and channel it in his fists, he gained a fighting chance against Curses.

Unfortunately, Yuji still does not have a fighting chance against Killua. Using Speed of Lightning, Killua can easily outspeed Yuji and electrocute him, earning Killua the win. However, this could cause Ryomen Sukuna to take over, and a fight between Sukuna and Killua would have a completely different outcome.

5) Kazuto Kirigaya (Sword Art Online)

Kazuto Kirigaya, or Kirito, is just a regular guy in the real world, but once he dives into virtual reality, he becomes incredibly powerful. With each deep dive he makes, Kirito seems to get even stronger. Whenever those he cares about are in danger, he always finds a way to gain incredible abilities to make sure he wins.

If he can use these abilities in his fight against Killua, then Kirito has a chance to win the fight. However, if he is not able to, then he quickly becomes a regular person Killua can take out instantly.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners, and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far