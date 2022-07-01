Hunter x Hunter mangaka teases return of a fan-favorite character in new drawing

Hunter x Hunter is one of the most popular and successful shonen anime and manga series. This is a series that has served as a gateway to anime for fans across the world. The past few weeks have been eventful, to say the least, since the mangaka has been updating some of his works on Twitter.

Fans are pretty excited because it has been a few years since the series released a new manga chapter. The mangaka took a break since his health deteriorated, and fans were quite understanding of that as well. However, the entire fanbase is quite hyped for the next chapter's release.

Twitter has been active recently since the mangaka uploaded a rough sketch of another character. Fans are trying their best to figure out who the character is and are attempting to produce theories. Let's look at how the Hunter x Hunter fanbase reacted to the mangaka's latest drawing.

Hunter x Hunter: Fans attempt to guess the character in the latest tweet uploaded by the mangaka

The mangaka recently uploaded another tweet with the number 14 on the bottom right corner of the page. However, the fanbase was more interested in the character that the mangaka teased in his latest upload.

A good chunk of the fanbase believes that this character could be Kalluto Zoldyck. One fan even attempted to theorize this by saying that the Kimono band was on the chest region of the character, indicating that this could be Kalluto from Hunter x Hunter.

Alan 🎄 @Yafusa @bIueabyss I was thinking kalluto since it has that "kimono band" in the chest. But it could be anyone because it's a rough sketch. @bIueabyss I was thinking kalluto since it has that "kimono band" in the chest. But it could be anyone because it's a rough sketch.

Another fan on the social media platform guessed that this character could be Ging Freecss. This is another character that the entire fanbase loves. This character is Gon Freecss' father, who was a Double-Star Ruins Hunter. He was also a Zodiac, and his code name was "Boar." This is an interesting guess because the texture of the clothes that one can see in the mangaka's illustration is pretty similar to Ging Freecss' clothes.

While not many fans guessed this character, one particular fan thought that this could be Nobunaga Hazama. He is one of the friendliest members of the Troupe. While this is an interesting take, it's unlikely that the Hunter x Hunter mangaka teased this character in one of his latest tweets.

Despite all the hype surrounding the character shown in Togashi sensei's latest tweets, fans are happy to hear from him. The entire fanbase is asking Togashi sensei to rest sufficiently and prioritize his health. Manga artists and their health has been a concern for a long time, especially after the unfortunate passing of Kentaro Miura.

It is quite comforting to see that the fanbase is aware of the health hazards that this line of work poses and is understanding of the breaks that Togashi sensei has taken so far.

Fans eagerly await in anticipation for more updates regarding Hunter x Hunter. Stay tuned for more updates concerning anime, manga, and live-action news as 2022 progresses.

