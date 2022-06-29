Hunter x Hunter mangaka Togashi teases "puzzle" exhibit in Japan on October 28

The month of June has been an incredibly exciting one for manga, with big names such as the late Kentaro Miura’s Berserk and Yoshihiro Togashi’s Hunter x Hunter returning. The latter's author has even been teasing fans with pictures of page numbers, updating them on his pace as he draws upcoming issues.

Togashi recently announced that a “puzzle” exhibit will be coming to Japan on October 28 of this year. While no details of what the report will feature are currently available, it seems to be a general celebration of Togashi’s legacy rather than specifically Hunter x Hunter-oriented, as of writing this article.

Yoshihiro Togashi’s upcoming exhibit seems intended to be celebratory of all work, not just Hunter x Hunter

As mentioned above, it was revealed earlier today that author and illustrator Yoshihiro Togashi will be hosting a “puzzle” exhibit in Japan on October 28. The news seems to have broken on Twitter, but via an account other than the one Togashi has been using to update fans on the manuscript's progress.

Alongside the announcement's image, Togashi also seems to have prepared an illustration for fans to celebrate the news. The image features characters from two of his biggest series, Yu Yu Hakusho and Hunter x Hunter.

The announcement begins with Togashi thanking fans for their support over the years, as well as announcing the “puzzle” exhibit. Sadly, he then begins to discuss some of the difficulties of life following the flareup of his back and hip injuries in recent years.

He warns people to take care of their hips and back, while also detailing the struggles he has with basic functions that those with healthy bodies can do. This includes difficulty cleaning himself up after using the bathroom, with Togashi elaborating that it would be easier for him to shower than to attempt any other method of cleaning.

Hunter❌Hunter @HxHSource Yoshihiro Togashi's comment on his new exhibition coming to Japan on October 28th Yoshihiro Togashi's comment on his new exhibition coming to Japan on October 28th https://t.co/XQqennbdai

He also says that every movement he does takes three to five times longer than it would take a healthy person to do. Hilariously, he ends by warning people that when they drop something at the exhibition, they should pick it up in a sitting position to maintain the health of their backs and hips.

Togashi also discusses how the debilitating injuries have affected his professional work as a mangaka, saying he was unable to sit in a chair and draw for two years. He continues that he was able to resume drawing by giving up the traditional way of doing things.

An illustration at the bottom of the page shows that he now writes in a supine position, laying on his back with a clipboard in his hands to write on. The method is undoubtedly unconventional, but if it allows him to continue writing, no fan of Hunter x Hunter will complain or criticize.

