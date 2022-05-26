Hunter x Hunter mangaka Yoshihiro Togashi gains 1.4 million followers within 24hrs of his return

Hunter x Hunter is easily one of the most iconic anime. Before the manga went on hiatus, it ruled the Shounen anime category. The manga has a score of 8.7, and the 2011 anime adaptation has a score of 9.05, ranking it number 8 out of thousands of other series.

It is no surprise that there was a fantastic amount of hype when Togashi-sensei came out of silence and announced he would be continuing the series. However, nobody was expecting him to gain one million Twitter followers overnight.

Yoshihiro Togashi gains over 1 million followers on Twitter in a single day after posting Hunter x Hunter updates

Recap: Togashi-sensei's hiatus and return to writing Hunter x Hunter

Togashi-sensei's return was completely unexpected. His debilitating back pain caused him to put the 20+-year-old series on hiatus in 2018. Many Hunter x Hunter fans thought the series would return after Togashi-sensei had a few weeks of rest. This hiatus would become the longest and most infamous hiatus ever in ani-manga history. However, a cryptic tweet, which was soon confirmed to be accurate by Yusuke Murata, revealed that Togashi-sensei would be coming back to writing Hunter x Hunter, and Twitter went crazy.

Hunter x Hunter fans made Togashi-sensei one of the most followed mangakas ever on Twitter

寿 三井 @Josu_ke In a day Yoshihiro Togashi has become the 3rd most followed mangaka on Twitter with 1.4 Million In a day Yoshihiro Togashi has become the 3rd most followed mangaka on Twitter with 1.4 Million https://t.co/wXWoYB8Rj7

As depicted above, the five most followed mangakas on Twitter were made into a collab. Yoshihiro Togashi's new Twitter account has over 1.4 million followers in the top right-hand corner. This is utterly unheard of in the anime community, and he seems to be on track to surpassing the Horikoshi-sensei and Mashima-sensei.

After the tweet above was posted, Togashi-sensei promptly surpassed Mashima-sensei and secured his spot as the 2nd most followed mangaka on Twitter with 1.9 million followers. Togashi-sensei is currently on the path to exceeding Kohei Horikoshi as he has less than 300,000 followers than the latter.

Twitter's reaction to Togashi-sensei's most recent tweets

Togashi-sensei tweeted the above image only six hours ago, and the post already has over 400k likes and 75k retweets. In the comments section, fans are going nuts.

Some say that even the most minor parts of Togashi-sensei's contemporary art are greater than the legendary Mona Lisa and the most fantastic fiction pieces.

The upcoming return of one of the most loved manga series has everyone excited. This shows how much fans have missed the series and the excitement surrounding the series' comeback. It seems like no other series is currently at the same level of hype as Hunter x Hunter.

In summation

Due to the hype of Yoshihiro Togashi's return, fans have catapulted his new Twitter account to almost two million followers in a single day. This was not only due to his initial announcement but also the updates he was providing. Fans have put up the small pieces of Togashi-sensei's most recent art above the Mona Lisa and other legendary works of art.

When the new chapters air, the anime community will go crazy. This could reach new levels of hype never before seen in the anime industry. Stay tuned as more updates are released on the progression of the latest chapters and Togashi-sensei's surprising return.

