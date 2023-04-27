Kingdom chapter 757: Release date and time, countdown, where to read, and more

Kingdom chapter 757 is set to be released on Thursday, May 4, at 12 am JST. Fans can read the manga upon purchasing a copy of Shueisha's Weekly Young Jump in Japan. Otherwise, one may have to wait until the tankobon manga volume for the same is released.

The previous chapter saw Shouheikun planning a new invasion as he had two of the six generals - Rokuomi and Tou take Shin with them to the capital city of Han, Shintei, on an envoy mission. However, their real mission was to do a reconnaissance of the city to plan for a future attack.

Shin and the envoy might infiltrate Shintei in Kingdom chapter 757

Release date and time, where to read

Kingdom chapter 757 will be released on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, for most fans worldwide. For people in Japan, the chapter will be released on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at 12 am JST. Subsequently, the release date and time will vary across different time zones.

The upcoming Kingdom chapter 757 will be released internationally at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time: 7 am, Wednesday, May 3

Central Standard Time: 9 am, Wednesday, May 3

Eastern Standard Time: 10 am, Wednesday, May 3

British Standard Time: 3 pm, Wednesday, May 3

Central European Time: 4 pm, Wednesday, May 3

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Wednesday, May 3

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Wednesday, May 3

Australian Central Standard Time: 12:30 am, Thursday, May 4

While there are several unofficial websites where one can read the Kingdom manga, the only way for fans to read it officially is by purchasing Shueisha's Weekly Young Jump magazine.

The only other way for fans to read the manga would be to either wait for the chapter to be released as part of the tankobon volume or access the chapters online in languages other than English.

What to expect from Kingdom chapter 757?

Kingdom chapter 757 may feature Shin, along with the Generals, Tou and Rokuomi, entering Shintei as part of an envoy. After Qin's defeat against the Zhao Empire at Gi'an, Shouheikun wanted to expand his land after losing the north in the battle. Hence, he decided to invade Shinetei to expand Qin's territory.

Thus, Shi, Tou, and Rokuomi were to act as guards for the envoy and do the reconnaissance of the capital city to later plan a strategy that could give them an upper hand in their invasion. This plan seems risky, which is why fans will have to wait until the next chapter to find out how the events proceed.

Recap of Kingdom chapter 756

Kingdom chapter 756 saw Sei meeting Shin to discuss the death of one of the six generals, Kanki. Qin needed to quickly appoint a new general so they don't seem weak to other kingdoms.

Shin believed that he, Ouhon, or Mouten should grab the seat, but he knew that all three of them weren't ready. That's when he remembered to deliver the feather Kanki had asked to pass on to Sei.

Moments later, Tou and Rokuomi, two of the six generals, arrived to pick up Shin, as he was to go with them on a mission as instructed by Shouheikun, who had come up with a plan to expand Qin's territory.

