Kingdom season 5: Everything to know about Koku You Campaign arc

With less than a month away from the release of Kingdom season 5, the hype and excitement surrounding the historical war anime series is through the roof. The season is scheduled to premiere on January 6, 2024, and is set to feature the Koku You Campaign arc of the series.

The Koku You Campaign arc of the Kingdom series is a highly anticipated storyline that fans have been waiting to get animated for years. The upcoming season of the series adapts the manga from chapter 441, which takes place after the State of Ai arc. However, it remains to be seen if the Bureaucrats Job arc, which takes place from chapter 486, will also get animated.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the upcoming Koku You Campaign arc of Kingdom season 5.

Exploring the Koku You Campaign arc of Kingdom season 5

Expand Tweet

The Koku You Campaign arc, which is getting adapted in Kingdom season 5, is a pivotal arc in Yasuhisa Hara's historical war series. Set in China's Warring States period, it follows the story of Qin's ambitious general, Shin.

This campaign focuses on the conquest of Koku You, which is a crucial city strategically located at the heart of several states. Its capture would pave the way for Qin's further expansion and strengthen its grip on the region.

After subduing Ai's rebellion in the previous season, Qin gathered enough soldiers to continue campaigns and launched another campaign to take over the Koku You Hills, leading them to war against the Zhao Army.

The war between the two armies is the central highlight of Kingdom season 5, which is set to see the addition of new characters.

Shin as seen in Kingdom anime(image via Studio Pierrot)

On the first day of the battle, Qin sends General Kan Ki as the leader of the campaign, backed up by his own army alongside Shin and the Hi Shin unit. On the other hand, Zhao sends Kei Sha and his own army alongside General Ki Sui and his army.

The battle starts with Ki Sui's left hand, Ryuu Tou and his right hand, and Ba Tei ambushing the Ha Shin unit in an attempt to redirect their path instead of advancing forward. In response, Kan Ki sends Zenou and his clan to stop the advances of the Zhao troops.

One of the most prominent characters in this arc is Kyou Kai, the second lieutenant of the Hi Shin unit. Her scouting squad discovers a village in Koku You that was unaware of the ongoing war between the Qin and Zhao armies. While on her way back to her unit, Kyou Kai takes on Ryuu Tou in a brutal fight that leaves both of them mortally wounded.

However, her horse is able to carry her to the village, where she gets treated for her wounds. While she is being treated, the mayor of the village tells her the story of the Tragedy of Rigan, the home of the Ki Sui army.

Kan Ki as seen in Kingdom season 5 preview(image via Studio Pierrot, Studio Signpost)

The fourth day of the battle sees Shin finally managing to kill Kei Sha while General Kan Ki orders his army to fall back. This is after he learned of the Ki Sui army's connections to Rigan by interrogating the captured soldiers of Rigan. As the Qin troops withdrew, the Zhao army begins to fortify the central hill.

After Kan Ki sends his troops to scout Koku You, he burns down the villages and gathers the bodies of the dead villagers in an arch to send a message to Ki Sui, threatening to do the same to Rigan. Following this, Ki Sui flees the hill to protect his home, followed by his soldiers, which leads to the downfall of the Zhao forces.

The Koku You Campaign is a pivotal arc that contributes to the overarching narrative of the series. It is certain to receive worldwide praise from fans once it gets animated in Kingdom season 5.