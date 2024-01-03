Crunchyroll set to stream Blue Exorcist season 3, Kingdom season 5, and more Winter 2024 anime

Wednesday, January 3, 2024, saw Crunchyroll announce that it will stream Blue Exorcist season 3, Kingdom season 5, and several other highly-anticipated anime. This news comes after the initial release of Crunchyroll's Winter 2024 lineup and schedule, which did not include the aforementioned series and others announced for the platform earlier today.

Blue Exorcist season 3 and Kingdom season 5 serve as some of the most highly-anticipated anime of the Winter 2024 season, making Crunchyroll's acquisition of them significant. The announcement was likely delayed as a result of other companies competing with Crunchyroll for the rights to stream these beloved and wildly popular television anime series.

In any case, it seems that Crunchyroll has emerged as the victor in the battle to stream Blue Exorcist season 3, Kingdom season 5, and four other Winter 2024 anime series. All six series will premiere on the platform between Saturday, January 6, and Friday, January 12, 2024, with a few series already having some dub languages announced.

Blue Exorcist season 3, Kingdom season 5, and four other Winter 2024 series set to premiere on Crunchyroll

In total, Crunchyroll has acquired the streaming rights to Blue Exorcist season 3, Kingdom season 5, The Strongest Tank’s Labyrinth Raids, Mr. Villain’s Day Off, ‘Tis Time for “Torture,” Princess, and The Weakest Tamer Began a Journey to Pick Up Trash. Of these series, only two have had alternative language dubs announced at the time of this article's writing.

Blue Exorcist season 3, set to premiere on Saturday, January 6, will also have English, German, and French dubs. The Weakest Tamer Began a Journey to Pick Up Trash, premiering on Friday, January 12, will have dubs in English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Kingdom season 5 is set to premiere on the platform on Saturday, January 6, as is The Strongest Tank’s Labyrinth Raids. Mr. Villain’s Day Off and ‘Tis Time for “Torture,” Princess will both premiere on the platform on Sunday, January 7. None of these four series are set to receive alternate language dubs as of this writing.

While Crunchyroll's Winter 2024 lineup was already abundant and impressive, the inclusion of the six aforementioned series is like the cherry on top. Each of the six titles also has a subtitled trailer streaming via Crunchyroll's official YouTube channel. Dubbed trailers for those series set to receive alternate language dubs will likely be released in the coming weeks and months of the Winter 2024 season.

Be sure to keep up with all anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2024 progresses.