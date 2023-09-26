Mr. Villain's Day Off anime reveals release date and more in latest PV

On Tuesday, September 26, 2023, the official website for the Mr. Villain’s Day Off anime series revealed the series’ first full promotional video as well as a new key visual. The upcoming anime serves as a television anime adaptation of author and illustrator Yuu Morikawa’s original manga series of the same name.

In addition to announcing a release window for the series, the website and promotional video also revealed additional staff and cast members for the Mr. Villain’s Day Off anime series. The artists who will be performing the opening and ending theme songs were also revealed, but the actual titles of the theme songs were not.

The manga series, which the Mr. Villain’s Day Off anime is set to adapt, first debuted on Square Enix’s digital Pixiv website manga publication in December 2018. The series is still serialized there at the time of this article’s writing. The fifth volume was recently released in Japan in April 2023, while the second English volume is slated for an early November 2023 release.

Mr. Villain’s Day Off anime announces January 2024 release window and more

As mentioned above, the Mr. Villain’s Day Off anime series is currently slated for a January 2024 premiere, as announced via the series’ official website and latest promotional video. The opening theme song will be performed by singer Ivudot, while the band GLASGOW is set to play the ending theme song for the series.

The sole previously announced cast member was Shintaro Asanuma, who is set to play protagonist Warmono-san (which translates to General). Newly announced cast members include Soma Saito as Rooney, Yuichi Nakamura as Trigger, Hiiro Ishibashi as Akatsuki Red, Takuya Eguchi as Soten Blue, Ai Kakuma as Shinonome Pink, Hibiku Yamamura as Reimei Green (Sora) and Reimei Green (Mugi), and Yuichiro Umehara as Yoiyami Black.

Yoshinori Odaka is directing the anime at Shinei Animation and Synergy SP studios. Midori Gotou is overseeing the series’ scripts, while Tomomi Shimazaki is designing the characters for animation. Nobuaki Nobusawa is composing the music for the series. Newly announced staff members include the following:

Art Directors: Hiroki Matsumoto, Hisae Arimoto

Color Design: Kayoko Ono

Compositing Director of Photography: Shinichiro Nagano

Editing: Satoko Fujimoto

Sound Director: Hiroshi Yamamoto

Sound Production: Dax Production

The anime is set to premiere in January 2024 on the TV Tokyo, TV Osaka, and BS Nippon TV channels. Square Enix’s Manga UP! website, which releases the series in English, describes it as follows:

“An Evil Organization from another planet is trying to take over Earth. An extraterrestrial from that organization named the "General" tirelessly fights against Earth's defenders every single day in a battle of life and death! However, today is his day off.”

