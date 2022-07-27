Tatami Time Machine Blues: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Tatami Time Machine Blues is a popular novel written by Tomihiko Morimi. It is a sequel to another well-known title, Tatami Galaxy, which won the grand prize for its animation at the Japan Media Arts Festival in 2010.

Fans of the original title are excited to see how the sequel will perform. According to sources, they can expect Tatami Time Machine Blues to come out in about two months.

Tatami Time Machine Blues release details

The animated adaptation of the Tatami Time Machine Blues will debut on September 14, 2022. However, it is essential to note that this will be released on Disney+ in Japan.

Fans can watch the latest episodes on the platform above at 4:00 pm Japanese Standard Time. There are a total of five episodes that will be released every week.

In addition, there will be a sixth episode, an original animation that will not be a part of the story featured in the novel. This episode will be exclusive to Disney+ and will feature additional footage excluded from the theatrical compilation.

While the locations have not been disclosed, fans can expect this series to be streamed globally. Additionally, the theatrical compilation version will be released on September 30, 2022.

It is important to note that it will be available for a limited period.

Tatami Time Machine Blues cast and staff

Most cast members for the previous title will return. Shintaro Asanuma will play Watashi, Ozu will be played by Hiroyuki Yoshino, and Akashi will be played by Maaya Sakamoto.

Junichi Suwabe and Yuko Kaida will play Jogasaki and Hanuki, respectively. Due to Keiji Fujiwara’s unfortunate passing, Kazuya Nakai will be the replacement voice actor for Higuchi.

Shingo Natsume has been named as the director. He is a talented individual responsible for key animation in Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood.

Makoto Ueda will also return to this series and be responsible for the scriptwriting process. Yusuke Nakamura will be responsible for character design. He was responsible for the character design in the original title as well.

Fans are excited to see the cast and staff return for the sequel. There is no doubt that it will be pretty popular with them.

