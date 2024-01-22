Kingdom season 5 episode 3 release date and time, what to expect, and more

The highly awaited Kingdom season 5 episode 3 will soon be released, featuring the ongoing fierce battle between the armies of Qin and Zhao. The series has an intriguing narrative and is set in an alternate version of China during the Warring States era.

With the help of his closest friend Piao, Xin, a slave who was left orphaned by war, diligently trains to become a Great General of the Heavens in Kingdom season 5. After a violent overthrow, Piao returns to Xin, half-dead, on a mission to see Ying Zheng, China's young king, who strikingly resembles Piao.

Kingdom season 5 episode 3 release date and timings

Expand Tweet

Kingdom season 5 episode 3 titled Heiyong at Night will be available for viewing on Sunday, January 28, 2024. NHK General is expected to air the episode at 12 am JST.

All four seasons of Kingdom will also be available for streaming on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, but only in certain areas. The fifth season of the anime will eventually be available to enjoy on Crunchyroll, where fans can currently watch the first four seasons.

The fifth season of the anime, which was based on Yasuhisa Hara's original manga, was one of several anime sequels that were scheduled to premiere in the Winter 2024 season.

Expand Tweet

Renowned actors, including Yutaka Nakano, Masakazu Morita, Rie Kugimiya, Jun Fukuyama, and others voice characters in the Kingdom series. The new cast members include Kentaro Ito, Haruka Nagamine, Kenji Nomura, Motoki Sakuma, Katsuyuki Konishi, Taku Yashiro, Takehiro Hasu, and more.

The release time for Kingdom season 5 episode 3 for fans across the globe is as follows:

Time Zone Date Time Japanese Standard Time Sunday, January 28 12 am Pacific Standard Time Saturday, January 27 7 am Central Standard Time Saturday, January 27 9 am Eastern Standard Time Saturday, January 27 10 am Greenwich Mean Time Saturday, January 27 3 pm Indian Standard Time Saturday, January 27 8:30 pm Central European Time Saturday, January 27 4 pm Australian Central Time Sunday, January 28 1:30 am Philippines time Saturday, January 27 11 pm

Recap of Kingdom season 5 episode 2

Expand Tweet

In The Stench of the Battlefield, the second episode of Kingdom season 5, Shin was defeated by Ba Tei and Ryuu Tou. Shin was surrounded, but he would not give up. One of their hills was taken over by Ryuu Tou, which put Qin at a disadvantage.

After fighting for a while, Qin's backup arrived, but Ba Tei withdrew after declaring that his mission was accomplished and assuring Shin that he would bring a larger army the next time. Ka Ryo thought the enemy must have used a small force to seize control, so she informed her unit that they would need to seize the hill quickly.

What to expect in Kingdom season 5 episode 3

Kingdom season 5 episode 3 title preview (Image via Studio Signpost)

Fans can anticipate additional fights over Koku You Hill in Kingdom season 5 episode 3. The episode is expected to feature General Kan Ki and Shin leading their respective armies in the battle against the Zhao army.

It's possible that some old characters will make a comeback or that some new ones will be introduced. Fans might also learn more about the motivations of the different characters engaged in the conflict.

In conclusion, the upcoming episode of Kingdom is set to be an exciting episode with lots of action and drama. It will release on Sunday, January 28, 2024, at 12 am JST.