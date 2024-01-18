Kingdom season 5 episode 2 release date and time, what to expect, and more

Viewers are captivated and already looking forward to Kingdom season 5 episode 2 since its premiere on Saturday, January 13, 2024. The show centers on the fierce battle between the armies of the Qin and Zhao, taking place in a fictitious version of China during the Warring States period.

Kingdom season 5 focuses on Xin, a slave orphaned by war, as he diligently trains to become a Great General of the Heavens with the help of his best friend Piao. Following a bloody overthrow, Piao returns to Xin, half-dead, with a mission that will take him to see China's youthful king, Ying Zheng, who remarkably resembles his own self.

Kingdom season 5 episode 2 release date and timings

Kingdom season 5 episode 2 titled The Stench of the Battlefield, will be available to watch on Saturday, January 20, 2024. The episode is scheduled to be broadcast on NHK General at 12:00 am JST.

Netflix and Amazon Prime Video will also stream all four seasons of Kingdom, but only in selected regions. The anime's simulcast rights were obtained by Funimation. Later, the series was added to Crunchyroll's enormous library after Sony acquired the latter. The anime series' fifth season will eventually air on Crunchyroll, where viewers can currently watch all four seasons of Kingdom.

Kingdom is a dramatic and action-packed television series that centers on the people who influenced a pivotal period in Chinese history. The fifth season, which is produced and animated by Studio Signpost, adapts the manga from chapter 441. A talented voice cast of Yutaka Nakano, Rie Kugimiya, Masakazu Morita, and Jun Fukuyama appears in this season.

The release time for Kingdom season 5 episode 2 is as follows:

Japanese Standard Time Sunday, January 21 12:00 am Pacific Standard Time Saturday, January 20 7:00 am Central Standard Time Saturday, January 20 9:00 am Eastern Standard Time Saturday, January 20 10:00 am Greenwich Mean Time Saturday, January 20 3:00 pm Indian Standard Time Saturday, January 20 8:30 pm Central European Time Saturday, January 20 4:00 pm Australian Central Time Sunday, January 21 1:30 am Philippines time Saturday, January 20 11:00 pm

Recap of Kingdom season 5 episode 1

Kingdom season 5 episode 1 continued the upcoming war between the allied forces of the Huan Yi Army, comprising 50,000 soldiers, and the Fei Xin force, consisting of 8,000 soldiers, against Heiyong's army in Zhao, consisting of a massive 70,000 soldiers.

The season premiere witnessed the arrival of the Fei Xin Force led by Xin at the rendezvous point, where they caught up with the notorious Huan Yi and his army. Episode 1 concludes with Xin and Diao leading their squad to Central Hill, where they end up getting ambushed by the enemy.

What to expect in Kingdom season 5 episode 2

Kingdom season 5 episode 2 title preview (Image via Studio Signpost)

In the upcoming episode, we can expect to see Xin continue their assault on the Zhao army as they attempt to take control of Central Hill. Fans will have to wait to see what strategy Xin comes up with to escape the enemy's trap. The episode may also feature the introduction of a few new characters as well as additional character development for existing ones.

Kingdom season 5 returned after a long hiatus. The season was supposed to debut on January 7, 2024, but following coverage of the earthquake in the Sea of Japan, it was postponed by one week. Fans had high expectations for the new season's first episode, and it did not disappoint. They are eager to see what happens in the story when Kingdom season 5 Episode 2 is released next week.