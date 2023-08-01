Kingdom Mangaka hijacks iconic Dragon Ball cover to pay tribute

The Dragon Ball Super Gallery Project pays homage to the legendary manga series Dragon Ball, which has reached a remarkable milestone of 40 years. This initiative is led by Saikyo Jump and involves renowned mangakas redesigning one of the 42 covers from the series every month until November 2024.
The project started in August 2021. Since then, numerous renowned manga artists have joined the initiative to pay tribute to the beloved shonen series and franchise. Recently, Yasuhisa Hara, the talented manga artist behind Kingdom, contributed to the Super Gallery Project by skillfully recreating the cover of Volume 34 from this iconic series.
Kingdom mangaka's tribute cover to the Dragon Ball franchise on completing 40 years
Yasuhisa Hara illustrated the tribute cover to honor Dragon Ball's 40th anniversary. While the covers redesigned by other mangakas consisted of characters from the Dragon Ball franchise, the cover by Hara only showcases Shin from the manga series Kingdom riding a horse, with the famous "D" and "B" letters of the iconic cover in the background.
Originally shared on Twitter by an unofficial account of Weekly Shonen Jump Manga, Hara's tribute cover quickly gained popularity and received high praise from fans.
The Dragon Ball Super Gallery Project
The project showcasing the redesigned covers of Akira Toriyama's 1984 series Dragon-Ball by renowned manga artists has garnered immense attention. Spanning across the original 42 tankobon volumes, these talented artists have lent their unique styles to pay homage to this iconic series.
Among the notable participants are Tatsuya Endo, the creator of SpyxFamily, and Yuki Tabata, known for creating Black Clover. Fans have warmly embraced this initiative and lauded the artists for their fresh interpretations of these memorable covers.
Final Thoughts
The Super Gallery Project serves as an extraordinary homage to the iconic manga series by Akira Toriyama in celebration of its monumental 40th anniversary. Saikyo Jump has orchestrated this initiative, bringing together a collective of exceptionally talented manga artists. Each month, these artists lend their distinctive styles to reimagine one of the 42 covers from this legendary series.
Fans worldwide continue to celebrate the series' profound impact. The Super Gallery Project stands as a testament to Akira Toriyama's enduring legacy, showcasing the everlasting influence his work has had on manga and beyond. With exciting redesigns on the horizon, this initiative promises to captivate fans until November 2024.
