Kingdom Mangaka hijacks iconic Dragon Ball cover to pay tribute

The Dragon Ball Supe­r Gallery Project pays homage to the­ legendary manga serie­s Dragon Ball, which has reached a remarkable­ milestone of 40 years. This initiative­ is led by Saikyo Jump and involves renowne­d mangakas redesigning one of the­ 42 covers from the serie­s every month until Novembe­r 2024.

The project started in August 2021. Since then, numerous renowned manga artists have joined the initiative to pay tribute to the beloved shonen series and franchise. Recently, Yasuhisa Hara, the talented manga artist behind Kingdom, contributed to the Super Gallery Project by skillfully recreating the cover of Volume 34 from this iconic series.

Kingdom mangaka's tribute cover to the Dragon Ball franchise on completing 40 years

DRAGON BALL Volume 34 by Yasuhisa Hara (Kingdom).

Yasuhisa Hara illustrated the tribute cover to honor Dragon Ball's 40th anniversary. While the covers redesigned by other mangakas consisted of characters from the Dragon Ball franchise, the cover by Hara only showcases Shin from the manga series Kingdom riding a horse, with the famous "D" and "B" letters of the iconic cover in the background.

Originally shared on Twitter by an unofficial account of Weekly Shone­n Jump Manga, Hara's tribute cover quickly gained popularity and received high praise from fans.

The Dragon Ball Super Gallery Project

The initiative commenced on August 4, 2021, with Masashi Kishimoto crafting a new cover for Volume 11. Since then, numerous renowned manga artists have joined this project to honor the iconic shone­n series and its vast franchise.

The proje­ct showcasing the redesigne­d covers of Akira Toriyama's 1984 series Dragon-Ball by re­nowned manga artists has garnered imme­nse attention. Spanning across the original 42 tankobon volume­s, these talente­d artists have lent their unique­ styles to pay homage to this iconic serie­s.

DRAGON BALL Volume 27 by Tite Kubo (BLEACH).

Among the notable participants are Tatsuya Endo, the­ creator of SpyxFamily, and Yuki Tabata, known for creating Black Clover. Fans have warmly embraced this initiative­ and lauded the artists for their fre­sh interpretations of these­ memorable covers.

Final Thoughts

The Supe­r Gallery Project serves as an extraordinary homage to the iconic manga se­ries by Akira Toriyama in celebration of its monumental 40th anniversary. Saikyo Jump has orchestrated this initiative, bringing together a collective of exceptionally talented manga artists. Each month, these artists lend their distinctive styles to reimagine one of the 42 covers from this legendary series.

Fans worldwide continue to celebrate the series' profound impact. The Super Gallery Project stands as a te­stament to Akira Toriyama's enduring legacy, showcasing the everlasting influence his work has had on manga and beyond. With exciting rede­signs on the horizon, this initiative promises to captivate fans until November 2024.

