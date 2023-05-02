Black Clover creator next in line for Dragon Ball's special project 

Black Clover’s manga artist, Yuki Tabata will be partaking in the ongoing Dragon Ball project known as Dragon Ball Super Gallery. The manga artist will be altering the design for the cover page of the manga, which will be featured in the 7th issue of Saikyo Jump. While the release date hasn't been specified, the 7th issue will most likely arrive on June 3, 2023, meaning fans can expect to see Yuki Tabata’s version of the Dragon Ball manga cover in the upcoming month.

This ongoing project is set to conclude sometime in November 2024. Plenty of mangakas have taken part in redesigning the manga cover pages so far. Some of these artists are Yusei Matsui (Assassination Classroom), Mitsutoshi Shimabukuro (Toriko), Hirutoshi Shibashi (Nura: Rise of the Yokai Clan), and more.

Let us take a look at the details of this ongoing project as well as some of the redesigned works put forth by the respective mangakas.

More about Dragon Ball Super Gallery: An event that Black Clover’s Yuki Tabata will partake in

Shonen Jump News @WSJ_manga Yuki Tabata, mangaka of Black Clover, will be the next artist to participate in the DRAGON BALL Super Gallery Project in next month's Saikyo Jump Issue #7 2023. Yuki Tabata, mangaka of Black Clover, will be the next artist to participate in the DRAGON BALL Super Gallery Project in next month's Saikyo Jump Issue #7 2023. https://t.co/dkmz28nlRB

The Super Gallery commemorates the 40th anniversary of the series, involving some of the most prominent mangakas participating in this collaboration. There are 42 volumes, and their covers will be redesigned in the respective mangaka’s art style. These redesigned covers will be making an appearance on Saikyo Jump, a magazine published by Shueisha on a monthly basis.

The magazine mostly focuses on spin-off titles and promotes numerous video games across various issues.

Apart from the Black Clover mangaka's upcoming cover, here are some of the redesigned manga covers that have been released on Saikyo Jump since the commencement of Dragon Ball Super Gallery:

1) Mitsutoshi Shimabukuro

Vish ☆ @Vishkujo Dragon Ball Volume 19 by Mitsutoshi Shimabukuro (Seikimatsu Leader den Takeshi!, Toriko, BUILD KING)



For the Dragon Ball Super Gallery Project where different mangaka redesign one of the 42 covers of the series each month until November 2024. Dragon Ball Volume 19 by Mitsutoshi Shimabukuro (Seikimatsu Leader den Takeshi!, Toriko, BUILD KING)For the Dragon Ball Super Gallery Project where different mangaka redesign one of the 42 covers of the series each month until November 2024. https://t.co/8imPJUGw84

This particular manga cover was designed by the author of Toriko and BUILD KING. Toriko is one of those criminally underrated mangas that has great pacing and fun characters.

Its art style is quite pleasing to the eye, something that has been recreated for the Super Gallery cover.

2) Yusei Matsui

Shonen Jump News @WSJ_manga DRAGON BALL Volume 20 by Yusei Matsui (Assassination Classroom).



This is part of the DRAGON BALL Super Gallery Project to commemorate the 40th Anniversary of the series. Every month, different mangaka will redesign one of the 42 covers of the series until November 2024. DRAGON BALL Volume 20 by Yusei Matsui (Assassination Classroom).This is part of the DRAGON BALL Super Gallery Project to commemorate the 40th Anniversary of the series. Every month, different mangaka will redesign one of the 42 covers of the series until November 2024. https://t.co/BPWy7LVlmb

Yusei Matsui is the mangaka responsible for the creation of Assassination Classroom. This was a delightful crossover as we can see Piccolo with Koro sensei's facial features.

3) Tatsuya Endo

Shonen Jump News @WSJ_manga DRAGON BALL Volume 15 by Tatsuya Endo (SPYxFAMILY).



This is part of the DRAGON BALL Super Gallery Project to commemorate the 40th Anniversary of the series. Every month, different mangaka will redesign one of the 42 covers of the series until November 2024. DRAGON BALL Volume 15 by Tatsuya Endo (SPYxFAMILY).This is part of the DRAGON BALL Super Gallery Project to commemorate the 40th Anniversary of the series. Every month, different mangaka will redesign one of the 42 covers of the series until November 2024. https://t.co/tq5INQB1az

The creator of Spy X Family was also part of this collaboration. He recreated the cover of the 15th volume in his art style.

4) Koyoharu Gotouge

Shonen Jump News @WSJ_manga DRAGON BALL Volume 32 by Koyoharu Gotouge (Kimetsu no Yaiba).



This is part of the DRAGON BALL Super Gallery Project to commemorate the 40th Anniversary of the series. Every month, different mangaka will redesign one of the 42 covers of the series until November 2024. DRAGON BALL Volume 32 by Koyoharu Gotouge (Kimetsu no Yaiba).This is part of the DRAGON BALL Super Gallery Project to commemorate the 40th Anniversary of the series. Every month, different mangaka will redesign one of the 42 covers of the series until November 2024. https://t.co/9uoxf9A26V

The creator of Demon Slayer, arguably the hottest anime this year, has also taken part in this collaboration. The mangaka redesigned the 32nd volume of the series.

5) Tite Kubo

Shonen Jump News @WSJ_manga DRAGON BALL Volume 27 by Tite Kubo (BLEACH).



This is part of the DRAGON BALL Super Gallery Project to commemorate the 40th Anniversary of the series. Every month, different mangaka will redesign one of the 42 covers of the series until November 2024. DRAGON BALL Volume 27 by Tite Kubo (BLEACH).This is part of the DRAGON BALL Super Gallery Project to commemorate the 40th Anniversary of the series. Every month, different mangaka will redesign one of the 42 covers of the series until November 2024. https://t.co/0JwG7FjH9J

The Bleach mangaka redesigned the 27th volume of the series which featured an illustration of Goku, Frieza, and Piccolo in his unique art style.

Now, the Black Clover fanbase is incredibly excited to see their favorite mangaka recreate a volume cover in his art style. The upcoming issue of Saikyo Jump will feature this artwork. Fans can expect to see the redesigned cover on June 3, 2023.

Stay tuned for more Black Clover anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes