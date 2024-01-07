Kingdom season 5 episode 1 gets delayed by a week 

Kingdom season 5 episode 1, which was originally scheduled to premiere this week, has been moved to January 13, 2024, due to the massive earthquake that recently hit the western shores of Honshu, Japan.

Based on Yasuhisa Hara's original manga, the fifth season of the anime was one of the many anime sequels that was set to mark its return in the Winter 2024 season. Kingdom was supposed to air on January 7, 2024, at 12 am JST in Japan.

However, it was recently announced that the premiere would be delayed by a week. This is because, the NHK national broadcasting channel, that was originally supposed to air the episode, is now focusing on covering earthquake-related news.

Why has the release of Kingdom season 5 episode 1 been delayed?

On January 1, 2024, Japan was hit by a massive 7.6 magnitude earthquake on the western shores of Honshu, which caused extreme shaking and took over a 100 lives. Due to this tragedy, it was to be expected that production or releases of several upcoming anime series would come to a halt.

Considering that Japan is currently recovering from the tragic disaster that took place last week, it was recently announced that Kingdom season 5 episode 1 would be delayed to January 13, 2024.

The national broadcaster NHK, where the season 5 premiere was supposed to take place, is continuing the coverage of the earthquake as of now. Since the delay is only for a single week, fans of the series need not worry about waiting too long.

Kingdom season 5 episode 1 is supposed to kickstart the highly anticipated Koku You Campaign arc, which is one of the most significant storylines of the series. For this season, Kenichi Imaizumi will be directing the episodes, with the rest of the cast returning as well.

Kingdom season 5 episode 1 marks the return of the anime after 2 years (image via Studio Pierrot, Studio Signpost)

It will be animated by Studio Pierrot and Studio Signpost, who worked together on the fourth season as well. Hisashi Abe has been credited for the character designs once again. Additionally, Kohta Yamamoto will be composing the music of the anime while Noboru Takagi will be responsible for the series composition.

For fans who wish to catch up to the Kingdom anime, Crunchyroll is streaming all four and the upcoming fifth season of the series. They have described the overall plot as:

"Shin and Hyou are war-orphans in the kingdom of Qin. They dream of proving themselves on the battlefield until the day Hyou is captured by a minister. The boy manages to escape and return to his village, but he is badly injured. Shin then meets a mysterious youth who bears an eerie resemblance to Hyou—a boy who will one day become emperor!"

Yasuhisa Hara's Kingdom manga began serialization in the Weekly Shonen Jump in 2006 and has evolved into a successful franchise, spanning three live-action films and four seasons of anime, with the fifth one scheduled to air on January 13, 2024.