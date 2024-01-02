“What an awful start to 2024”: Netizens concerned as Japan is hit by 7.6 magnitude earthquake, leading to tsunami warnings

Japan was hit by a 7.6-magnitude earthquake on Monday afternoon, January 1, 2024, in the Noto Peninsula of Ishikawa prefecture. Authorities ordered residents to evacuate affected coastal areas as buildings collapsed, causing fires and triggering tsunami alerts.

According to the Japanese public broadcaster NHK, there has been an overwhelming amount of calls for help in the affected area. At least two people are feared dead and there could be a rise in that number in the coming days, Kyodo news agency has reported.

On social media, many prayed for the wellbeing of those affected by the sudden quake. Under @NHKWORLD_News' post on the same, one commented:

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has urged residents to remain vigilant for potential further tremors.

Massive earthquake hits western Japan, prompting tsunami warnings

The 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck at 4:10 pm local time at a depth of 6 miles in the Noto Peninsula of Ishikawa prefecture. Following the tremors, the Japan Meteorological Agency issued a tsunami warning along the coastal prefectures of Ishikawa, Niigata, and Toyama. The first waves were reported hitting the coast just over 10 minutes later. Russia also issued tsunami warnings in Vladivostok and Nakhodka, as a precaution.

According to Japanese public broadcaster NHK, Wajima in Ishikawa prefecture saw tsunami waves of around 1.2 meters (3.9 feet) at around 4:21 pm. The earthquake prompted evacuation warnings for residents and disrupted both flights and rail services in the affected region, as per BBC.

Over 36,000 households in the Ishikawa and Toyama prefectures have lost power, according to Hokuriku Electric Power. NHK footage showed a building collapsing in the coastal city of Suzu, while residents in Kanazawa sought to protect themselves under tables during the tremors. Defense Minister Minoru Kihara told NHK that the defense ministry has dispatched 1,000 military personnel to help with the rescue of people trapped in the rubble.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has urged locals to stay safe and promptly evacuate areas expecting tsunamis. Japan is placed on the Pacific Ring of Fire, a belt of seismic activity, hence earthquakes and tsunamis are common in the country.

Over the past century, the country has made its buildings among the most earthquake-resilient in the world. The infrastructure is capable of withstanding major quakes and staying functional even in their immediate aftermath.

Netizens have raised concerns online over the sudden earthquake:

Officials in Ishikawa have reported that they have received an overwhelming amount of distress calls, according to the Japanese public broadcaster NHK. A fire station in Wajima City said it had received more than 50 calls from people regarding collapsed houses.

Some of the people reported trapped were unconscious, and one caller said an office building had collapsed, as per The New York Times. The death toll has not been officially reported by the Japanese press. However, officials have said the number so far could be between two to six, with a possibility of a significant increase in the following days.

The Prime Minister has posted several tweets urging people to reach higher ground and stay vigilant of aftershocks and tremors.

The South Korean Meteorological Administration has also taken action for a possible Tsunami warning. The organization was watching for possible sea level changes in the east coast areas of Gangneung, Yang Yang, and Goseong of Gangwon Province and Pohang City, as per CNN.