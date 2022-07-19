Which is the largest wave ever recorded? Location explored as tide crashes Hawaii island wedding

A wedding ceremony was desecrated by a giant wave that wrecked the entire venue. Couple Dillon and Riley Murphy had planned their marriage at the Hulihe’e Palace in Kailua-Kona, on the west coast of Hawaii’s Big Island. The ceremony took place on Saturday, July 17.

However, the tide dampened their celebrations.

A video of the wedding has also gone viral, where the couple's family and friends can be seen enjoying the party before a giant wave wades in and destroys the venue. Multiple pieces of the property, including tables, chairs and the bar were smashed into bits. However, the rampage didn't end there.

As soon as the guests took a sigh of relief, another one came gushing and flooded the location. Fortunately, everyone was at a distance from the raging waters and no casualties were reported.

Speaking of large waves causing destruction, this isn't the first time something like this has happened in Hawaii. Recently, a colossal tide crashed over a two-story condo and ended up damaging several buildings.

Revisiting the largest wave ever recorded

Speaking of large, humongous and scary waves, the largest one ever recorded was in Lituya Bay, Alaska. The incident happened back on July 9, 1958. Much to everyone's disbelief, the massive tide reached a shocking height of 1,720 feet. For context, the tallest building in the world, Burj Khalifa in Dubai, stands at 2717 feet.

This surge in water levels and the eventual massive tide was caused by an earthquake, which measured to be 7.9 on the Richter Scale. Due to the earthquake and high tides, it generated a tsunami that spread along Lituya Bat and even traveled over the land that separated Gilbert Inlet from the bay. This mega tsunami measured between 100 and 300 feet, however, the subsequent breaking wave became much bigger.

The area suffered a lot of damage, with three people losing their lives.

What happened at the wedding venue after the wave crashed in?

While the destruction caused by the wave is evident, the couple felt lucky that their wedding cake and feast was saved. However, viewers can witness the amount of destruction caused in the bar area.

The couple stated:

“And we were kind of right at the moment where we were going to start moving a couple things and, yeah, this big wall basically just showed up. And luckily, there was no food in any of the containers, the cake luckily made it.”

Riley, the host of the party, revealed how the ceremony was back on track following a short cleanup and restoration of the venue. Despite the huge tide disrupting proceedings, the couple managed to have a dreamy wedding. However, with the dance floor washed off by water, the guests had to strut their moves on the muddy surface instead. Despite the inconvenience, Riley stated that the show went on and everyone had a ton of fun.

