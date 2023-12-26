Every major Weekly Shonen Jump manga on break for Christmas: One Piece, Jujutsu Kaisen, and more

With 2023 coming to an end, Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump manga will be taking a break this week due to the magazine's break.

It means that there will be no chapters released on January 1, 2024, for all Weekly Shonen Jump serializations. That includes the likes of One Piece, Jujutsu Kaisen, My Hero Academia, and more.

We have brought you a detailed list of manga that will be delayed due to the holidays. However, the list of manga featured will only be the ones that appear in the 30 hottest manga according to Shueisha's MANGA Plus. Moreover, we will also shed information on when the manga's next chapters will be released.

Every Weekly Shonen Jump manga that will be on break for Christmas

Jujutsu Kaisen manga illustration (Image via Shueisha)

All Weekly Shonen Jump titles are set to be on break this week. Below is a list of the upcoming chapters for all major Weekly Shonen Jump titles that are set to be delayed this week.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 247

One Piece Chapter 1103

My Hero Academia Chapter 411

Kagurabachi Chapter 16

Shadow Eliminators Chapter 5

SAKAMOTO DAYS Chapter 150

Green Green Greens Chapter 6

Blue Box Chapter 132

Undead Unluck Chapter 190

Mission: Yozakura Family Chapter 209

Release time for different regions

My Hero Academia manga illustration (Image via Shueisha)

Following the break, all Weekly Shonen Jump manga will be released together on Saturday, January 6, 2024, at 12 am JST in Japan.

Given that the magazine will be on break on Monday, January 1, most fans would have expected the next magazine issue to be released on January 8. However, after the break, the magazine's release will be postponed by a few days.

However, considering that the manga will be released worldwide simultaneously, it will release at different times depending on where one resides.

The global release times are as follows:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 8 am Friday January 5 Mountain Standard Time 9 am Friday January 5 Central Standard Time 10 am Friday January 5 Eastern Standard Time 11 am Friday January 5 Greenwich Mean Time 4 pm Friday January 5 Central European Time 4 pm Friday January 5 Eastern European Time 6 pm Friday January 5 Arabia Standard Time 6 pm Friday January 5 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Friday January 5 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm Friday January 5 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Saturday January 6

Fans should also note that the magazine is set to go on another break after the release of the issue on January 6.

One Piece manga illustration (Image via Shueisha)

It means that there will be no Weekly Shonen Jump manga release in the second week of January. But the magazine's further schedule is yet to be revealed. Hence, fans should keep an eye out for the new magazine release dates, following the release of the issue on January 6.

Where to read the Weekly Shonen Jump manga

Kagurabachi manga illustration (Image via Shueisha)

All Weekly Shonen Jump manga are available to read on Shueisha's Manga Plus and Viz Media. Both services offer website and mobile application options.

MANGA Plus' website, VIZ Media's website and mobile application (Shonen Jump) allow readers to view and read the first three and latest three chapters of a manga series as many times as they want. However, fans should remember that the latest three chapters change with every new chapter release.

Meanwhile, MANGA Plus' mobile application works a bit differently. The application allows readers to view all the chapters of a manga series. However, one can only read the first and last three chapters of a series repeatedly. Other chapters can only be read through a device.