Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 250 teases an overpowered ability of Yuji's true Cursed Technique

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 250 marked a significant moment in the battle between Yuji Itadori and Yuta Okkotsu against Ryomen Sukuna, showing how the first two managed to have the upper hand over the King of Curses. However, one of the most interesting moments of the series was Yuta's dialogue, where he stated "Yuji worked hard and everyone else cheated," when Sukuna asked them how they were so true.

In that regard, this line alone could lead to a very interesting explanation of what Yuji's true Cursed Technique actually is, at least based on the information given by Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 250. If proven correctly, there is a good chance his Cursed Technique could make a monumental difference in the battle with Sukuna and the consequences of this conflict moving forward.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 250 and the series as a whole. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 250 probably hints at Yuji Itadori's true Cursed Technique

There is a good chance that Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 250 has hinted at Yuji Itadori's Cursed Technique, which involves the capacity to switch bodies with other sorcerers and perhaps learn their techniques. However, it goes even deeper than that, as it might be possible that Yuji can not only touch people's souls but also manipulate them.

Mahito mentioned several arcs ago that Yuji could touch people's souls with his fists, as he had an understanding of his own soul, owing to his role as Sukuna's vessel. This theory suggests that he could not only touch souls but also manipulate them and even develop them, which is something that could validate Yuta Okkotsu's quote—"Yuji worked hard, everyone else cheated"—thus offering this situation a more logical explanation.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 250 showed how much Yuta and Yuji had improved during the month they had between Satoru Gojo's return and their current battle with Ryomen Sukuna, which goes to show that something special must have happened during that timeframe.

This theory could also validate this situation, making it a lot more logical while finally giving Yuji Itadori a Cursed Technique after so many teases by author Gege Akutami.

Predicting the next chapter

Could Yuji and Yuta defeat Sukuna? (Image via MAPPA)

There is no denying that Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 250 focused considerably on displaying how Yuji Itadori and Yuta Okkotsu have a chance of defeating Sukuna since they managed to corner him and keep him weakened. However, author Gege Akutami is known for not making things easy for his heroes, and the upcoming chapters could be focused on Sukuna doing his counterattack.

On the one hand, Sukuna is still not at the peak of his powers and even Yuta has mentioned that he can't do his Domain Expansion at the moment, which is something that could come into play. There is also the element of Yuji and Yuta wanting to separate him from Megumi Fushiguro's body, which could connect with Itadori's potential Cursed Technique of manipulating souls, thus being explored even more so in the coming chapters.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 250 also showed the full display of Yuta's Domain Expansion, and there could be a chance to see more abilities he has copied throughout the series. However, it is worth pointing out that this is just mere speculation.

Final thoughts

There is a very good chance that Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 250 has teased that Yuji's Cursed Technique could involve the manipulation of souls. This would imply not only touching them but also making them stronger or weaker depending on what he wants, which could explain the sudden growth of several sorcerers.