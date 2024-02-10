Jujutsu Kaisen fans outraged about Yuta getting Sukuna's technique before Yuji

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 250 satisfied the Jujutsu Kaisen fans with the development they had already been expecting. Yuta is finally overpowering Sukuna, Yuji has finally gotten a role in which he fits, and there is hope that jujutsu sorcerers could prevail in the upcoming chapters.

But just like every fandom, there are different reactions to development, and some Jujutsu Kaisen fans didn't like the latest chapter for an interesting reason. Since Sukuna left Yuji's body, fans expected the latter to get the former's cursed technique sooner or later.

But as chapter 250 reached its climax, it was revealed that Yuta had already copied Sukuna's cursed technique and used it against him. While some fans feel enraged over this, some are still optimistic that Yuji might awaken another of Sukuna's cursed techniques that he has kept a secret.

Jujutsu Kaisen fans react differently to Yuta getting Sukuna's cursed technique before Itadori

Yuta Okkotsu as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 250 is set to release on February 12, 2024, but the early spoilers have revealed all the juicy details about the upcoming chapter. The chapter starts with a brief explanation of Yuta's domain expansion and how it works.

Later, it continues with Yuta displaying the cursed techniques he copied from different sorcerers and using the cursed techniques of Uro, Inumaki, and Charles against Sukuna. As the chapter ends, Yuta surprises Sukuna by using "Cleave," the latter's cursed technique.

In earlier chapters, fans had speculated that Yuji would awaken Sukuna's cursed technique later, as hinted at by his deformed hand when he was about to attack Sukuna with Higuruma. But Yuta awakened Sukuna's technique before him, which reduced Yuji's chances of awakening Sukuna's cursed technique.

The reactions from fans

Most Jujutsu Kaisen fans did not like this development as Yuji is the primary protagonist of Jujutsu Kaisen, and he deserved to receive a spotlight before Yuta. As Yuta has already copied Sukuna's technique, the future remains uncertain as to whether Yuji will awaken Sukuna's cursed technique or not.

As mentioned before, Yuji awakening Sukuna's cursed technique could have been foreshadowed by his deformed hand. But as the author has not given any confirmation, it is safe to assume that this foreshadowing is only an assumption until it gets revealed in the manga.

Some Jujutsu Kaisen fans have become skeptical of Yuta's future because he is now at his peak in Jujutsu Kaisen. When a character reaches a good popularity level in the series, things don't end well for them.

For instance, there is Gojo Satoru, the strongest sorcerer in the series, who enjoyed good popularity in the series and also in real life. But as he reached his peak, the writer Gege Akatumi disposed of him, as fans speculate.

While some fans were disappointed, others remained optimistic about Yuji awakening Sukuna's cursed technique, which remains surrounded by mystery. During the Shibuya Arc of Jujutsu Kaisen, Sukuna displayed an unnamed technique.

He spawned flames into his hands by saying "open," which was his flame cursed technique. Some Jujustu Kaisen fans anticipate Yuji could awaken this flame cursed energy of Sukuna in the future.

One group of Jujutsu Kaisen fans remained unimpressed by the character of Itadori Yuji, urging that he should have done more, considering he is the central protagonist of the series.

In Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 250, Yuta and Yuji reveal to Sukuna why they were so powerful during their fight and the reason was "they cheated." There has been no confirmation whether this reason was a joke or a serious one.