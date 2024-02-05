7th Time Loop anime episode 6: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The 7th Time Loop anime episode 6 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, February 11, 2024, at 11 pm JST on AT-X and other Japanese networks. Following its broadcast, the episode will be available with English subs for global audiences on Crunchyroll and Muse Asia's YouTube channel.

The previous episode of the 7th Time Loop anime saw the crown prince, Arnold Hein, kissing his would-be bride, Rishe Irmgard Weitzner, for the first time. Besides, it also explored Rishe convincing Kaine Tully, the chairman of the Aria Trading Company, to work on her business proposal.

However, the way the episode ended on an enticing cliffhanger, fans cannot wait to see what happens next in the 7th Time Loop anime episode 6.

7th Time Loop anime episode 6 release date and time for all regions

The 7th Time Loop anime episode 6 will follow the usual schedule and be released on February 11, 2024, at 11 pm JST on AT-X and other channels in Japan. International fans can watch the episode with English subs at the following times:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Sunday, February 11 7:15 am Central Standard Time Sunday, February 11 9:15 am Eastern Standard Time Sunday, February 11 10:15 am Brazil Standard Time Sunday, February 11 12:15 pm Greenwich Mean Time Sunday, February 11 3:15 pm Central European Time Sunday, February 11 4:15 pm Indian Standard Time Sunday, February 11 7:30 pm Philippines Standard Time Sunday, February 11 10 pm Australian Central Standard Time Monday, February 12 12:45 am

Where to watch the 7th Time Loop anime episode 6

Rishe and Arnold, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio KAI and Hornets)

Like the previous installments, the 7th Time Loop anime episode 6 will be available for streaming on Crunchyroll after it airs on Japanese networks. Global audiences can watch the episode on this platform provided they have a monetary subscription.

Besides Crunchyroll, the 7th Time Loop anime episode 6 can also be streamed on Muse Asia's YouTube Channel for free. Fans from countries such as India, Indonesia, Bhutan, Brunei, Nepal, Myanmar, Pakistan, and others, can watch the episode on this channel.

Recap of the 7th Time Loop anime episode 5

The 7th Time Loop anime episode 5 picks up the events from the previous episode and begins with Rishe Irmgard Weitnzner arriving at the location written in the letter from Arnold. However, as she expected, it wasn't Arnold who invited her with the letter, but his bother, Theodore.

The Crown Prince's brother once again warns Rishe about marrying Arnold Hein, revealing that he is a cold-blooded killer who even ended their mother's life. At that moment, Arnold appears at the chapel, which leads Theodore to ask for his forgiveness.

Rishe speaks to Arnold in the episode (Image via Studio KAI and Hornets)

After Theodore leaves, the Crown Prince shares a conversation with Rishe, where he discloses that he isn't like the person she thinks him to be. However, the Duke's daughter tells him that she has fixed her mind on being his wife. Following this, the episode shows Arnold suddenly kissing Rishe.

Later in the episode, the crown princess applies nail polish on her maid, Elsie's nails, while listening to her story about how she spent her childhood in poverty. This act of kindness moves Elsie and she tears up.

Rishe and Elsie, as seen in the episode (Image via Studio KAI and Hornets)

Following this, the episode shows Rishe meeting the Aria Trading Company's chairman, Kaine Tully, to discuss business. The crown princess reveals that she has come up with a business idea involving nail polishes.

However, when Kaine tells her that he will sell the items to the nobles for the profits, Rishe requests him to make it available to everyone in the kingdom, including the poor people.

Kaine Tully, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio KAI and Hornets)

She further requests him to hire people from the poor section of society to maximize revenue in the long run. In other words, rather than "choosing" the customers, she urges Kaine to "convert" people into potential customers.

However, Kaine still finds it challenging to accept the terms. At that moment, Rishe reveals that she has found out about his sister's deteriorating health. The duke's daughter promises him that she will give him the medicine that will help his sister recover from her ailment.

Arnold Hein, as seen in the episode (Image via Studio KAI and Hornets)

This leads Kaine to submit to Rishe's request, and he promises that his company will provide her with anything she wants. The episode then shows Rishe feeling ill. As such, she asks the knights to inform Elsie.

However, when they come back, they discover that Rishe is gone. The episode ends with the revelation that Theodore has Rishe abducted with Elsie and Kamil's help.

What to expect in the 7th Time Loop anime episode 6

Theodore, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio KAI and Hornets)

Considering how the episode ended, it's undeniable that the 7th Time Loop anime episode 6 has become a highly anticipated one. The episode will likely disclose the reason why Theodore has kidnapped his brother's would-be bride.

There's a possibility that he will reveal more interesting facts about his brother to further prevent the marriage from happening. Besides that, the 7th Time Loop anime episode 6 may also show Arnold Hein taking action to find Rishe.

Keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2024 continues.