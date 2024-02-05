Blue Lock: Episode Nagi movie reveals theme song artists ahead of premiere 

On Sunday, February 4, 2024, the official team behind Blue Lock: Episode Nagi disclosed that J-Pop group AAA's Nissy and Sky-Hi are performing the movie's theme song, Stormy. The track will be available for the audience on April 17, 2024, just ahead of the film's premiere on April 19, 2024, in Japan.

Blue Lock: Epiosde Nagi movie is based on author Muneyuki Kaneshiro and illustrator Kota Sannomiya's eponymous spin-off manga series. The soccer manga began its serialization in June 2022, collecting three volumes as of this writing. The film will focus on the prodigy, Seishiro Nagi, and his exploits as a footballer.

AAA members Nissy and Sky-Hi are set to perform the theme song for Blue Lock: Episode Nagi movie

The official website and X (formerly Twitter) handle for Blue Lock: Episode Nagi announced on Sunday, February 4, 2024, the artists' names for the movie's theme song. According to the latest announcement, Nissy and Sky-Hi are performing the animated soccer movie's theme song, Stormy.

Interestingly, both Nissy and Sky-Hi are renowned figures in the J-Pop industry as members of the AAA group. Nissy, better known as Takahiro Nishijima, is the group's main vocalist, while Sky-Hi aka Mitsuhiro Hidaka is a rapper/singer of the same band.

Comments from the respective theme song artists have also arrived on Blue Lock: Episode Nagi movie's official site. AAA's Nissy has expressed his happiness in receiving the offer to work on the soccer movie's theme song. The lead singer of AAA revealed that the theme for the song, Stormy, is "Nagi."

Seishiro Nagi, as seen in the anime (Image via 8Bit Studios)

Similarly, Sky-Hi also disclosed that he was a big fan of the original work. As such, he felt the responsibility of working on the movie's theme song was immense. The AAA's rapper & singer revealed that he tried to bring together two conflicting feelings, namely, ego and altruism into the theme song.

Additionally, he also added some words that Nagi himself speaks in the series. Overall both artists have asked the audiences to look forward to the movie and enjoy the theme song.

Cast and staff for Blue Lock: Episode Nagi

Blue Lock: Episode Nagi features the returning cast and staff members from the original Blue Lock anime. Shunsuke Ishikawa directs the movie at 8Bit production studio, with Taku Kishimoto supervising the series' scripts.

Besides them, Kaneshito from the manga is supervising the film's story, while Nomura is listed as the character designer. Jun Murayama is in charge of the movie's music composition.

Seishiro Nagi looks determined in the anime (Image via 8Bit Studios)

The spin-off film stars Nobunaga Shimazaki as Seishiro Nagi, while Yuma Uchida plays Reo Mikage's role. Kazuyuki Okitsu lends his voice to Zantetsu Tsurugi, while Kazuki Ura stars as Yoichi Isagi.

Other cast members include Tasuku Kaito as Meguru Bachira, Yuki Ono as Rensuke Kunigami, Koki Uchiyama as Rin Itoshi, Soma Saito as Hyoma Chigiri, Subaru Kimura as Ryo Nameoka, Hiroshi Kamiya as Jinpachi Ego, and others.

Keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2024 continues.