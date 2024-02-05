Crunchyroll announces Demon Slayer - To the Hashira Training movie's Indian release date

Crunchyroll informed Sportskeeda via email correspondence on Monday, February 5, 2023, that they are set to bring Demon Slayer - To the Hashira Training movie to India, alongside Sony Pictures Entertainment and Aniplex Inc. The film will be released on Friday, February 23, 2024.

Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc will be the fourth season of the anime. Hence, before its premiere, the anime is set to release Demon Slayer - To the Hashira Training movie. The film will allow fans to revisit the gripping finale of the previous arc and get a sneak peek at the highly anticipated Hashira Training Arc.

Crunchyroll to release Demon Slayer - To the Hashira Training movie in India

Gyomei Himejima as seen in Demon Slayer - To the Hashira Training (Image via Ufotable)

On Monday, February 5, 2024, Crunchyroll announced that they together with Sony Pictures Entertainment and Aniplex Inc. will be bringing Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Hashira Training- to India. The movie will be released on the same day as the international premiere, i.e., on February 23, 2024.

Demon Slayer -To the Hashira Training will allow fans to revisit the gripping finale of the Swordsmith Village Arc all while giving them a sneak peek at the upcoming arc.

Mitsuri Kanroji as seen in Demon Slayer - To the Hashira Training (Image via Ufotable)

Therefore, the film will first showcase the finale of the third season “A Connected Bond: Daybreak and First Light” featuring the conclusion of the fierce battle between Tanjiro and Upper Four demon Hantengu, as well as Nezuko's triumph over the sun.

Following that, the anime will seamlessly flow into the first episode of the Hashira Training Arc.

Shinobu Kocho as seen in Demon Slayer - To the Hashira Training (Image via Ufotable)

The first episode will feature the start of the training conducted by the Hashira in preparation for the forthcoming final battle against Muzan Kibutsuji and the Upper Moon Demons.

Aniplex Inc., Crunchyroll, and Sony Pictures Entertainment will together be distributing The Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Hashira Training- movie in Indian theaters, including in IMAX and premium large formats (PLFs).

Sanemi Shinazugawa as seen in Demon Slayer (Image via Ufotable)

Additionally, two days before the film's world premiere on February 23, select anime enthusiasts will receive an exclusive opportunity to attend a special advanced fan screening on February 21, 2024, in Mumbai.

However, further details about the advanced fan premiere are yet to be revealed by Crunchyroll. Considering that the world premiere is inching closer, fans can expect the details about the advanced screening to be announced soon.