Jujutsu Kaisen's Aoi Todo joins Blue Lock Episode Nagi voice cast

On Friday, October 27, 2023, the official website for the Blue Lock Episode Nagi anime spinoff film unveiled a second teaser visual as well as announced a significant new cast member. The new cast member is none other than Subaru Kimura, who is likely best known as the voice behind the Jujutsu Kaisen anime’s Aoi Todo.

Per the latest information, Kimura will be voicing Ryo Nameoka in the Blue Lock Episode Nagi anime spinoff film. Nameoka is the captain of Dadada High School’s soccer team. The film will premiere in spring 2024 and has seemingly announced a full cast list with the latest addition of Kimura in the role of Nameoka.

The Blue Lock Episode Nagi film is based on a spinoff manga of the same name, which focuses on Seishiro Nagi before he enters the franchise’s eponymous Blue Lock facility. The new visual for the anime film features Seishiro meeting Reo Mikage, who is also present in the upcoming anime film and will be played by Yuma Uchida.

Blue Lock Episode Nagi anime film locks in all star cast ahead of spring 2024 premiere

The latest

Expand Tweet

As mentioned above, the Blue Lock Episode Nagi anime film is set to premiere in spring 2024 and has seemingly announced a full cast list. In addition to those mentioned above, Nobunaga Shimazaki stars as Seishiro Nagi, Kazuyuki Okitsu as Zentetsu Tsurugi, Kazuki Ura as Yoichi Isagi, Tasuku Kaito as Meguru Bachira, Yuki Ono as Rensuke Kunigami, Soma Saito as Hyoma Chigir, Koiuki Uchiyama as Rin Itoshi, and Hiroshi Kamiya as Jinpachi Ego.

The film will feature returning cast and staff members from the mainline television anime series. The television anime’s assistant director, Shunseuke Ishikawa, will be directing the film at 8-Bit studios. Taku Kishimoto is supervising and writing the series scripts, and the manga’s author, Muneyuki Kaneshiro, is supervising the story. The manga’s illustrator, Yusuke Nomura, is credited with the film’s character designs. Jun Murayama is composing the music for the film.

Expand Tweet

The mainline television anime series premiered in Japan in October 2022 and was streamed internationally by Crunchyroll as it aired weekly in Japan. Crunchyroll also produced and streamed an English dub for the series. The anime is said to be getting a second season, but there’s minimal information on it beyond confirmation of its production at the time of this article’s writing.

Kaneshiro and Nomura’s manga originally premiered in Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine publication in August 2018, where it is still regularly serialized today. The series has released 26 volumes in total. The spinoff Episode Nagi manga is written by Maneshiro and illustrated by Kota Sannomiya. The spinoff premiered in Kodansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in June 2022, where it is still regularly serialized today.

Be sure to keep up with all Blue Lock anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.