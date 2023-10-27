Blue Lock goes on a sudden break ahead of Chapter 239

Blue Lock chapter 239 was set to be released in Kodansha's Weekly Shonen Magazine issue 48. However, the manga went on a sudden break after manga artist Yusuke Nomura suddenly fell ill. Fortunately, the manga is set to resume its serialization in the Weekly Shonen Magazine issue 49.

Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Yusuke Nomura's manga series follows the story of Yoichi Isagi, a high school Japanese striker, who along with other 299 strikers was invited to the Blue Lock Project led by Ego Jinpachi. The objective of the project is to create the most egoist striker to help Japan win the World Cup.

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

Blue Lock chapter 239 gets delayed due to manga artist's poor health

With the release of Kodansha's Weekly Shonen Magazine issue 48 in Japan, the magazine revealed that Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Yusuke Nomura's Blue Lock manga will be on a sudden break this week ahead of its chapter 239 release. As revealed by the magazine, the manga artist Yusuke Nomura had suddenly fallen ill, delaying the manga chapter's release until next week.

Hence, the manga series will resume its serialization in Weekly Shonen Magazine issue 49. Following that, the upcoming manga chapter will be made available to read online on Wednesday, November 8, 2023.

What to expect from Blue Lock chapter 239?

Hiori Yo as seen in the manga (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 239 will most likely see the match between Bastard Munchen and Ubers finally come to an end. It was a long match, with several Meta Vision users taking down each other using their newly acquired weapons. However, Hiori and Isagi managed to synchronize their Meta Visions to score a super goal, winning the match for their team.

That said, the match saw Hiori Yo deciding to quit playing football. However, this decision could likely change after he managed to assist Isagi in scoring the winning goal. Thus, the upcoming chapter could focus on him and his final decision.

Michael Kaiser as seen in the manga (Image via Kodansha)

Otherwise, chapter 239 could also focus on Michael Kaiser. He was Bastard Munchen's ace who always wanted to be the team's top scorer. Hence, after seeing Isagi opposing his ideas, he challenged the striker to see who would score the most goals against Ubers.

Given that Isagi scored two goals in the match against Ubers, while he only scored one goal, Kaiser lost the challenge. Hence, his reaction to the same could likely be very important to the story plot-wise. Additionally, fans must remember that Bastard Munchen's next match was up against Paris X Gen. Thus, the upcoming chapter might likely focus on Rin Itoshi as well.

