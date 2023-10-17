Blue Lock chapter 237: Hiori experiences his greedy ego

With the release of Blue Lock chapter 237, fans saw Hiori Yo initiate his final attack alongside Isagi. While Hiori was certain about his decision to quit football, he was still giving his everything to help Isagi score his super goal. As Hiori kept struggling with his emotions, Isagi hinted to him his new winning formula.

The previous chapter saw Hiori Yo decide to quit playing football, which is when Isagi asked Hiori to help him create one more attack. While Hiori wanted to stay by his decision, he was spurred on by Isagi. Hence, when he received the ball from Gagamaru, he instantly restarted Bastard Munchen's attack.

Blue Lock chapter 237: Isagi spurs on Hiori to take the shot

Ikki Niko as seen in Blue Lock anime (Image via 8bit)

Blue Lock chapter 237, titled Center of the World, opened with Ikki Niko and Don Lorenzo charging toward Hiori Yo. However, Hiori easily managed to get past them by doing a backheel flick pass to Isagi. Niko and Lorenzo were left stunned, while Isagi asked Hiori to keep up. This triggered Hiori as he believed that Isagi could do nothing without him.

Following that, Isagi and Hiori passed the ball between them to get past the Ubers players. Even the Ubers players were shocked by Hiori's footballing skills. Regardless, Hiori kept repeating in his head that he wanted to quit playing football. That's when he came to his senses and tried to analyze what he was doing.

Hiori Yo as seen in Blue Lock chapter 237 (Image via Kodansha)

Despite the fact that he wanted to quit playing football, he wanted to help Isagi score the goal. Upon analyzing the situation, Hiori Yo realized that he wanted to check if Isagi was the real deal. This was the first time Hiori felt like he was expecting something from himself, which is why his greedy ego was starting to show.

Isagi had added Yukimiya Kenyu into the mix, as the three players proceeded toward the Ubers goal. Hiori was just about 38 meters from the goal, which is why he did not feel that he could make the final pass to Isagi. However, even when he checked Isagi's position, he realized that the latter had stopped moving and was surrounded by two Ubers players.

Soon after, Hiori realized what Isagi wanted him to do. Isagi wanted Hiori to reflexively take a shot at the goal from the field's blind spot. Upon realizing this, Isagi ran toward the goal, leaving everyone shocked.

Hiori Yo as seen in Blue Lock chapter 237 (Image via Kodansha)

Final thoughts on Blue Lock chapter 237

Blue Lock chapter 237 saw Hiori and Isagi initiate their final attack. With Hiori running toward the Ubers goal, there is a good chance for the opposition players to believe that he is set to score the goal. This could automatically pull opposition players away from Isagi, allowing him to be completely free.

Otherwise, there is also a chance that Isagi aims to score the winning goal by collecting the rebound shot from Hiori. Nevertheless, fans will have to wait until the next chapter is released to find out what happens next.

