Blue Lock chapter 237: Exact release date and time, where to read, and more

Blue Lock chapter 237 is set to be released on Wednesday, October 18, at 12 am JST. Given that no breaks were announced, the upcoming chapter will be released per the schedule. Fans can read the series in Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine by purchasing a physical or digital copy.

The previous chapter saw Hiori Yo deciding to quit Blue Lock and put an end to his football career. That's when Isagi asked him to help him create an attack once more. After pondering about his career for some time, Hiori decided to create his last attack to help Isagi score his super goal.

Blue Lock chapter 237 likely to feature the match's final attack

Release timings for all regions

Blue Lock chapter 237, titled The Center of the World!, will be released on Tuesday, October 17, for fans worldwide. However, for fans in Japan, it will be made available on Wednesday, October 18, at 12 am JST.

The release times and the corresponding time zones for the upcoming Blue Lock chapter 237 are listed below.

Pacific Standard Time: 7 am, Tuesday, October 17

Central Standard Time: 9 am, Tuesday, October 17

Eastern Standard Time: 10 am, Tuesday, October 17

British Standard Time: 3 pm, Tuesday, October 17

Central European Time: 4 pm, Tuesday, October 17

Indian Standard Time: 8.30 pm, Tuesday, October 17

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Tuesday, October 17

Australian Central Standard Time: 12.30 am, Wednesday, October 18

Where to read Blue Lock?

Fans in the United States can read Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Yūsuke Nomura's Blue Lock manga on Kodansha's K Manga website and app. However, people from other countries may have to purchase either Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine digitally or physically to read the same.

Recap of Blue Lock chapter 236

Blue Lock chapter 236, titled Sayonara, saw Hiori Yo ponder about his football career. He decided that he would quit Blue Lock, head back home, and tell his parents about his decisions. Just then, Isagi asked Hiori to create another attack with him, all while doing things reflexively.

In the meantime, Barou placed a shot that was blocked by Kunigami. Gagamaru then got hold of the ball and threw it to Hiori. Immediately, upon receiving the ball, Hiori began Bastard Munchen's counterattack with Isagi, believing that it would be his final attack.

What to expect from Blue Lock chapter 237?

Blue Lock chapter 237 will most likely see Hiori Yo and Isagi Yoichi together create an attack. Given the build-up for this attack, there is a good chance that this will be the match's final attack, meaning that Bastard Munchen may end up winning the match. However, it is yet to be seen who will score the winning goal.

While Hiori himself wants to help Isagi secure the goal, there is a small chance that Isagi will allow Hiori to make the goal. This end result might convince Hiori to continue playing football. Otherwise, there also lies the slim possibility that Michael Kaiser may steal Isagi and Hiori's goal.

