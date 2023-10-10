Blue Lock chapter 236: Isagi's expectations force Hiori to make his last attack

With the release of Blue Lock chapter 236, fans saw Hiori Yo pondering his decision to quit playing football. However, Isagi's expectations of him pushed him to get back into the game. While Hiori had likely quit the game, he decided to team up with the egoist for one last ride.

The previous chapter saw the ball drop to Hiori Yo. Just as he was about to pass the ball to Isagi, he had a vision of his parents, followed by Ego Jinpachi, all of whom asked him to score the goal. That's when Hiori realized how pathetic he was to follow others' instructions. Thus, he shot the ball towards the goal, only to be blocked by Sendo Shuto. Meanwhile, Isagi found a new winning formula.

Blue Lock chapter 236: Hiori Yo may quit playing football

Hiori Yo as seen in Blue Lock chapter 236 (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 236, titled Sayonara, opened with Hiori Yo feeling depressed after seeing his shot being blocked by Sendo Shuto. Hiori had gone through several trials and tribulations, however, as evident from his failed attempt, he did not feel that he was meant to play football. Hence, Hiori decided to quit football after the match, go back home, and tell his parents about the same.

Just as Hiori was feeling satisfied with his decision, Isagi Yoichi called out to him, asking him to create an attack once more. Hiori was shocked to learn that Isagi still trusted him, considering that he had taken a selfish shot.

Yoichi Isagi as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Isagi was running toward Bastard Munchen's goal when he advised Hiori to move reflexively. This was a piece of advice that Hiori had once given to Isagi in the past. Hearing Isagi say the same thing to him shocked Hiori.

Following that, Hiori pondered his parents' expectations and Isagi's expectations. When he compared the two, Hiori realized that his parents were focused on his specs, while Isagi only cared about scoring his ultimate goal. Isagi did not look for Hiori but only enlisted his talents to score his super goal. This was exactly why everyone felt drawn to him.

Hiori Yo and Yoichi Isagi as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 236 then focused on Shoei Barou, whose attack was interrupted by Raichi and Yukimiya. While Barou managed to place a shot, it was blocked by Kunigami Rensuke. The ball was then claimed by Gagamaru Gin. Right after the goalkeeper claimed the ball, he threw it to Hiori. Upon receiving the pass, Hiori decided to create his last attack with Isagi.

Final thoughts on Blue Lock chapter 236

Shoei Barou placing a shot while beating Raichi Jingo and Yukimiya Kenyu (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 236 saw Hiori decide to create his final attacking opportunity. Considering how Hiori has gone back and forth on his decision, his plan to quit football does not seem to be set in stone. Hence, Hiori's entire career decision could be based on his next attack with Isagi.

