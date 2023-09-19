Blue Lock chapter 233: Hiori aims to help Isagi become the King

With the release of Blue Lock chapter 233, fans witnessed Hiori Yo overcoming his past. While he had no real goal when it came to football, he wanted to keep progressing in Blue Lock so that he could stay away from his parents. That said, with the recent developments, he found a goal he could work towards.

The previous chapter saw Kaiser try to score a goal from the get-go using his Kaiser Impact. However, the ball got blocked and eventually dropped in front of Hiori. The moment he tried to take control of it, Barou and Niko managed to steal it away from him. This fired up Hiori as he began tracking back for the ball.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

Blue Lock chapter 233: Hiori unveils his Meta Vision

Hiori Yo as seen in Blue Lock chapter 233 (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 233, titled Key, opened with Hiori Yo's backstory. He looked back to the time when he happened to fracture his leg. At the time, his parents were more concerned about his specs getting affected than the pain he was in. This helped Hiori realize that his parents did not love him, but his specs.

Since then, Hiori Yo has been playing to keep his family from falling apart. While he knew it was a pathetic goal, he had nothing else to devote his time to. Thus, when he got the opportunity to enter Blue Lock, he took it. He tried his best to progress through the stages and prolong his stay away from his parents.

Isagi as seen in Blue Lock chapter 233 (Image via Kodansha)

Following that, Hiori had a flashback of Tabito Karasu. The striker had told him to ignore the expectations people had of him and think for himself. He advised Hiori to expect things for himself. However, Hiori hated expectations and was unable to carve out a goal for himself.

Blue Lock chapter 233 shifted its focus back to the match as Ubers were slowly progressing the ball toward Bastard Munchen's goal. During this, Hiori praised Barou. Despite the fact that Barou was selfish, his aura was strong enough to pull other players towards him, meaning that his movements had meaning behind them.

Lorenzo as seen in Blue Lock chapter 233 (Image via Kodansha)

Hiori felt that Barou's ability was something that was possessed by the best players in the world. However, he himself did not have such an ability. Moreover, he did not have the goal of becoming No. 1. That's when he met Yoichi Isagi. As per Hiori, Isagi had the potential to become the world's No. 1. That said, if Isagi were to fail to defeat Kaiser and Barou, he could end up being ignored. Therefore, Hiori made it his goal to make Isagi the King.

Following that, Hiori unveiled his Meta Vision and intercepted a pass from Lorenzo to Barou. Right after that, he asked Isagi to join him in the counterattack.

Final thoughts on Blue Lock chapter 233

Hiori Yo and Barou as seen in Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 233 saw Hiori Yo finally finding a goal for himself. With his sight set to make Isagi the King, Hiori may try to assist Isagi for the match's winning goal. That said, the possibility of the goal being scored instantly seems very low. Hence, fans may have to wait a few more chapters to see Isagi and Hiori link up for the goal.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.