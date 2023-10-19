The Kingdoms of Ruin anime reveals English dub premiere date and more

Crunchyroll revealed the English dub cast for The Kingdoms of Ruin anime series on Thursday 19, 2023. The streaming platform also revealed the premiere date for the English dub. The dub is set to be two episodes behind the original Japanese audio version given the release timing, matching the typical SimulDub schedule seen with other anime.

The Kingdoms of Ruin anime English dub has been highly anticipated by those fans who prefer dub over sub, with sub-watchers heavily praising the series online. Some have even gone as far as to say that the television anime adaptation of author and illustrator Yoruhashi’s original manga series of the same name is an early contender for best of the Fall 2023 season.

Crunchyroll has been streaming the original Japanese version of The Kingdoms of Ruin anime since it first aired earlier this month, and will now also stream the English dub version. With the series set to have incredible success during the Fall 2023 season, this dubbed version of the series is a highly anticipated one.

The Kingdoms of Ruin anime’s English dub set to premiere on Crunchyroll on Friday, October 20, 2023

According to the latest information from Crunchyroll, The Kingdoms of Ruin anime’s English dub is set to premiere on the platform this Friday, October 20, 2023. This marks a two-week delay from the Japanese version’s original premiere date of Friday, October 6, when it aired on the MBS, TBS, BS-TBS, and AT-X channels.

The English dub cast includes the following:

Ben Stegmair as Adonis

Morgan Lauré as Chloe

Alexis Tipton as Doroka

Brittney Karbowksi as Young Adonis

R Bruce Elliott as Goethe

Kiba Walker as Palpol

Naya Moreno as Anna.

Additional voices include Sally Vahle, Marcus D. Stimac, William Ofoegbu, Carson Wright, Marianne Bray, Danielle Yoshiko Phillips, and Monét Lerner.

Caitlin Glass is directing the English dub, with Samantha Herek producing it. Eliza Harris is writing the English script for the series and Jamal Robertson is credited as the ADR engineer for the dub.

It is unclear if this is the full cast and staff list for the English dub or if more will be announced later on in the production process at the time of this article’s writing. If anything, it’s most likely that an additional cast will be announced rather than additional staff.

Keitaro Motonaga is directing the anime series at Yokohama Animation Lab, with Takamitsu Kouno in charge of the series scripts. Hiromi Kato is designing the characters for the series.

Miki Sakurai, Shu Kanematsu, and Hanae Nakamura are composing the music. Hana Hope performs the opening theme song Kieru Made, which translates to “Until it Disappears,” while Who-ya Extended performs the ending theme song Prayer.

