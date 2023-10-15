MF Ghost anime announces English dub, release date and voice cast revealed

MF Ghost has brought a sigh of relief from fans as it recently announced the English dub cast and staff for the series. This news had been eagerly anticipated by fans globally. The adaptation, considered one of the standout debuts of 2023, has been a treat for both racing genre enthusiasts and general anime fans, and it has received a warm welcome.

Fans are now looking forward to what the future holds for the series. Having become accustomed to watching the subtitled version for a while, the arrival of an English dubbed version came as a pleasant surprise. This development has prompted many fans to rewatch the entire series.

MF Ghost as the English dub to be released on October 15, 2023

While some fans have grown to appreciate subtitled versions, not everyone is comfortable with them, and many prefer watching anime in English dub.

With MF Ghost now available in English dub, the hype surrounding the series has reached a new level, attracting fans from around the world. The unexpected delight of the first episode of MF Ghost in English dub is now available to stream on Crunchyroll.

Here’s the announced English dub cast for MF Ghost and where you have heard them before:

Kanata - Kieran Flitton (Renji Yanagi in The Prince of Tennis II: U-17 World Cup)

Ren - Trisha Mellon (Ireena Litz de Olhyde in The Greatest Demon Lord Is Reborn as a Typical Nobody)

Ogata - Larry Brantley (Shuichi Iguchi in My Hero Academia)

Aiba - Cory Phillips (Yona in Fire force)

Tanaka - Chris Gardner (Shunsuke Saruwatari in Hakata Tonkotsu Ramens)

Joyu - Chris Cason (Keroberos in Tsubasa RESERVoir CHRoNiCLE)

Wakana - Taylor Murphy (Sarasa Saionji in Liar Liar)

Ren's Dad - Phil Parsons (Klaus von Reinherz in Blood Blockade Battlefront & Beyond)

Mayuko - Kate Oxley (Katsuki Bakugo in My Hero Academia)

Yamashita - Nicholas Markgraf (Hasegawa in Ao Ashi)

The English dub staff for the anime is as follows:

ADR Director: Jonathan Rigg

ADR Producer: Samantha Herek

ADR Script Writer: Clayton Browning

ADR Mixer: James Baker

ADR Engineer: Jeremy Woods

Yen Press, The English publication to release the manga series worldwide in the English language, describes the plot of MF Ghost as such:

While there’s no official information about the release date for the second dubbed episode, fans can tentatively assume that it might be scheduled for every Sunday. This provides viewers with something to look forward to as they continue to enjoy the new English dub format.

More details for the MF Ghost anime and manga series will be revealed in time. Stay tuned for more news and updates as 2023 progresses.

