7th Time Loop anime episode 5: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The 7th Time Loop anime episode 5 is slated to release on Sunday, February 4, 2024, at 11 pm JST on AT-X and other Japanese channels. After its broadcast in Japan, the English-subtitled episode will be available for global audiences on Crunchyroll and Muse Asia's YouTube channel at different times.

The previous episode of the 7th Time Loop anime saw Rishe Irmgard Weitzner hold a meeting with the Aria Trading Company's chairman, Kaine Tully. She was taken aback when Kaine refused to supply the wedding goods. Later, Rishe made a deal with the chairman and assured him that she would find a favorable business for the company.

Besides that, the episode further explored the chemistry between Rishe and Arnold, and also formally introduced Arnold's brother, Theodore. Fans are now looking forward to seeing what happens next in the 7th Time Loop anime episode 5.

7th Time Loop anime episode 5 release date and time for all regions

As mentioned earlier, the 7th Time Loop anime episode 5 will stick to the usual schedule and will be released on February 4, 2024, at 11 pm JST on AT-X and other Japanese networks. Fans outside Japan can watch the English-subtitled version of the episode at the following times:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Sunday, February 4 7:15 am Central Standard Time Sunday, February 4 9:15 am Eastern Standard Time Sunday, February 4 10:15 am Brazil Standard Time Sunday, February 4 12:15 pm Greenwich Mean Time Sunday, February 4 3:15 pm Central European Time Sunday, February 4 4:15 pm Indian Standard Time Sunday, February 4 7:30 pm Philippines Standard Time Sunday, February 4 10 pm Australian Central Standard Time Monday, February 5 12:45 am

Where to watch the 7th Time Loop anime episode 5

Rishe, as seen in episode 4 (Image via Studio KAI and Hornets)

Anime lovers excited for the 7th Time Loop anime episode 5 can stream it on the Crunchyroll platform after its broadcast on Japanese television channels. However, they would require a monetary subscription to watch the episodes on Crunchyroll.

Other than Crunchyroll, the 7th Time Loop anime episode 5 can also be watched on Muse Asia's YouTube channel for free in countries such as India, Indonesia, Pakistan, Brunei, Nepal, Bhutan, Myanmar, and others.

Recap of 7th Time Loop anime episode 4

Picking up the events from episode 3's ending, the 7th Time Loop anime episode 4 opens with Rishe Irmgard Weitnzer meeting Aria Trading Company's chairman, Kaine Tully.

However, she is taken aback when Kaine reveals that he doesn't consider her as his company's client. While he is honored to be called upon, Kaine reveals that his company doesn't have the goods that match Rishe's immense resolve.

However, before leaving, he tells the Duke's daughter how wonderful the Galkhein country is, so much so that his men have decided to enjoy a few days of sightseeing. Later that day, Rishe is seen plowing the field to sow medicinal herb seeds.

Rishe meets Tully's men in secret (Image via Studio KAI and Hornets)

Lost in thought as to why the chairman rejected her as a potential client, she remembers his final words before he left. That night, she disguises herself as a commoner and secretly meets Kaine Tully and his company's men.

Even though she doesn't divulge her business plans, Rishe assures Kaine that she wants to make Aria Company a force to be reckoned with. As such, she also promises to find a prospective business within a week.

After returning to the castle, Rishe Weitzner finds Arnold waiting for her. Surprisingly, the crown prince doesn't inquire much about where she went. Instead, he asks whether or not she's hurt.

Arnold, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio KAI and Hornets)

Further, Arnold tells her that the next time she has to go somewhere, he will accompany her. Following this, Rishe prepares a bowl of soup for her fiance. Although she doesn't like its taste, Arnold compliments the dish.

Later in the episode, Rishe tells Arnold about her business with the Aria Trading Company. However, the crown prince doesn't inquire further, and before leaving, he warns Rishe about her brother.

The next day, Rishe notices a person lying on the field she prepared for the medicinal herbs. The person introduces himself as Theodore, Arnold's brother. He secretly tells Rishe that he will save her from Arnold.

Rishe, as seen in the episode (Image via Studio KAI and Hornets)

However, he gets slightly taken aback after finding that Rishe knows about her being a hostage. Following this, the duke's daughter overhears Arnold speaking to a lord about the welfare of the common people.

Rishe finds it surprising how different Arnold is from the Arnold she knows from her sixth life. At night, the duke's daughter receives a letter from the crown prince, asking her to come to a specific place. She arrives and expectedly finds that it's not Arnold but his brother, Theodore.

What to expect in 7th Time Loop anime episode 5

Theodore, as seen in the 7th Time Loop anime episode 4 (Image via Studio KAI and Hornets)

Theodore Auguste Hein's introduction to the series has created a sound complexity in the narrative. Especially the way the latest episode ended, fans can expect the 7th Time Loop anime episode 5 to reveal more details regarding Theodore.

He may share the secrets about his elder brother, Arnold, with Rishe and try to break the marriage between them. As for Rishe, while Arnold asked her to refrain from indulging with his brother, she may want to find out the reason behind such a request in 7th Time Loop anime episode 5.

Keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2024 continues.