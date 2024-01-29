One Piece chapter 1106: Major spoilers to expect

Following the release of chapter 1105 this past weekend, fans of author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda’s flagship manga series find themselves truly unable to wait for One Piece chapter 1106. Thankfully, they won’t have to wait for long, with the issue’s release week having already begun thanks to the lack of a series break following the previous release.

Unfortunately, verifiable leaks and spoilers from reliable sources for One Piece chapter 1106 are still unavailable at the time of this article’s writing. That being said, the series’ spoiler process should be starting soon, with the initial round of text-based spoilers likely to be released within 24-48 hours from the time of this article’s writing.

However, with the climax of the Egghead arc already well underway, fans should be able to assess the direction in which One Piece chapter 1106 will go without the help of spoilers. More likely than not, fans will see Monkey D. Luffy and Vinsmoke Sanji spring into action to save their allies, setting up their fights with Saint Jaygarcia Saturn and Admiral Kizaru, respectively.

One Piece chapter 1106 likely to begin what will be the final fights of the Egghead arc

Major spoilers to expect

One Piece chapter 1106 will likely open up with a continued focus on Bartholomew Kuma, Jewelry Bonney, Vegapunk Atlas, and Franky, who are freefalling through the sky. Sanji and Luffy will both likely combine to save their allies here, successfully rescuing them from the impending Pacifista attack.

The pair will then likely urge their allies to leave and make preparations for their escape as a group overall, setting up Luffy versus Saint Saturn and Sanji versus Kizaru. Fans will also likely see their respective fights begin in the coming issue, even focusing a good amount of the chapter’s length on their matchups.

However, One Piece chapter 1106 should shift perspective elsewhere by its end, likely focusing on Jinbe who is heading to Roronoa Zoro. Likewise, fans will find out for sure if Zoro truly is still fighting Rob Lucci, or if he simply got lost after securing his victory. In any case, a significant amount of time will be spent here with Jinbe updating Zoro on all that’s happened since his fight with Lucci began.

If the two are still fighting as Zoro is told all of this information, fans will likely see him swiftly end the fight with Lucci in order to provide support to Luffy and the others. This could set up a three-on-two match between the Monster Trio of the Straw Hat Pirates and Saturn and Kizaru, which would certainly be an exciting way to end the arc.

What One Piece chapter 1106 is unlikely to show is the identity of the unknown assailants who sank the Marine ship sent to destroy the evacuation ship from Egghead Island. This will instead likely be saved for a future issue in order to further build suspense. Likewise, chapter 1106 should end on either Zoro finishing off Lucci, or a shift back in focus to Sanji and Luffy’s matchups.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2024 progresses.