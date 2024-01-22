7th Time Loop anime episode 4: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The 7th Time Loop anime episode 4 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, January 28, 2024, at 11 pm JST on AT-X and other Japanese networks. Following its broadcast, the English-subtitled episode will be available worldwide on Crunchyroll and Muse Asia's YouTube channel, at different times.

The previous episode of the 7th Time Loop anime saw Rishe Irmgard Weitzner performing her duties as Arnold Hein's fiancé by accompanying him to a lavish dinner party. She also personally selected her maids and brought a change in them.

Overall, the episode highlighted Rishe settling into her life as the would-be Crown Princess. Undoubtedly, fans cannot stop gushing over Rishe and Arnold's chemistry, as they wait for the 7th Time Loop anime episode 4 to drop.

7th Time Loop anime episode 4 release date and time for all regions

As mentioned earlier, the 7th Time Loop anime episode 4 will follow the usual schedule and will be released on January 28, 2024, at 11 pm JST on AT-X and other channels in Japan. Global fans can watch the English-subtitled version of the episode at the following times:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Sunday, January 28 7:15 am Central Standard Time Sunday, January 28 9:15 am Eastern Standard Time Sunday, January 28 10:15 am Brazil Standard Time Sunday, January 28 12:15 pm Greenwich Mean Time Sunday, January 28 3:15 pm Central European Time Sunday, January 28 4:15 pm Indian Standard Time Sunday, January 28 7:30 pm Philippines Standard Time Sunday, January 28 10 pm Australian Central Standard Time Monday, January 29 12:45 am

Where to watch 7th Time Loop anime episode 4

Rishe wearing a beautiful dress in the anime (Image via Studio KAI and Hornets)

Anime enthusiasts residing outside Japan can stream the 7th Time Loop anime episode 4 on the Crunchyroll platform, along with other exciting anime from the Winter 2024 lineup, after the episode airs in Japan.

Besides Crunchyroll, the 7th Time Loop anime episode 4 can also be streamed on Muse Asia's YouTube channel for free in India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Indonesia, Brunei, Nepal, Bhutan, Myanmar, and other selected countries.

Recap of 7th Time Loop anime episode 3

Episode 3 begins with Arnold Hein's personal aid, Oliver Laurenz, delivering Rishe Weitzner a list of the honored guests invited to the wedding ceremony. He also hands out a list of the attendees for a party to be held in the kingdom.

Later that day, Rishe goes to Arnold's chamber to formally request that he allows her to select her maids. She also tells her fiancé that she doesn't find any dishonor in being labeled as a "hostage."

Therefore, she assures Arnold that he can formally reveal her as his "fiancé" at the night's party. Following this scene, the episode sees the Crown Prince arriving at the lavish party with Rishe Weitzer, and introducing her as his fiancé to everyone present at the party.

Rishe, as seen in the episode (Image via Studio KAI and Hornets)

Undoubtedly, this revelation shocks the attendees, especially the ones who brought their daughters as prospective brides to the Crown Prince. Nevertheless, Rishe and Arnold grace everyone with a delightful dance performance.

At the party, a girl approaches Rishe and gives her a wine to drink. Although Rishe finds out that the wine is mixed with spices, she drinks it nonetheless. Later that night, she and Arnold share a conversation, where a detail about the latter's secret scar is revealed. However, he refuses to elaborate on how he got the scar.

Rishe and a maid, as seen in the episode (Image via Studio KAI and Hornets)

Following this, the episode shows the experienced maids bullying the new ones in the kingdom. Rishe still disguised herself as a maid to help the bullied. Later that day, every single maid gets shocked when they find out she is actually the Crown Princess.

Rishe Weitzner then chooses her maids and reforms the ones who were mean to others. She assigns a maid as an educator for all maids who can't read and write. Finally, the episode ends with Rishe meeting Kaine Tully from the Aria Trading Company, the same person who taught her the life of a peddler in her second life.

What to expect in 7th Time Loop anime episode 4

Rishe, as seen dancing in the episode (Image via Studio KAI and Hornets)

The latest installment's ending has fascinatingly set the stage for the 7th Time Loop anime episode 4, which is expected to show Rishe signing a contract with the Aria Trading Company.

Considering she was an ally of this company in her second-time loop, she knows the value Kaine Tully and his company bring to the table. Besides that, the 7th Time Loop anime may further delve into the exciting chemistry between Rishe and Arnold.

