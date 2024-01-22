Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead Chapter 63 release date and time, where to read, and more

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead Chapter 63 will be released on February 18, 2024, at 12:00 am PT worldwide. From zombie apocalypse to space exploration, Haro Aso has caught fans off guard by taking Akira and others on a whole new adventure. As witnessed in the recent chapter, the characters came across a literal space center that was still running operations.

The establishment shown in the manga is based on the real-life space launch facility in the Kimotsuki town of Japan’s Kagoshima Prefecture, called Uchinoura Space Center. Much to Akira and others' surprise, they are about to witness a launch that most people often dream of.

However, unbeknownst to Akira and others, who are completely immersed in celebrating the rocket launch, an impending threat is heading toward them. Follow along with the article to learn more about Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead Chapter 63.

Disclaimer: This article contains major Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead manga spoilers.

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead Chapter 63 release date and time for all regions

Expand Tweet

The exact dates and times for Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead Chapter 63 for all regions with the corresponding timezones are listed below:

Timezone Date Time Pacific Time Sunday, February 18, 2024 8 am Central Time Sunday, February 18, 2024 10 am Eastern Time Sunday, February 18, 2024 11 am Greenwich Mean Time Sunday, February 18, 2024 4 pm Indian Standard Time Sunday, February 18, 2024 8:30 pm Central European Summer Time Sunday, February 18, 2024 5 pm Australian Daylight Time Monday, February 19, 2024 1:30 am

Where to read Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead Chapter 63:

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead Chapter 63 and all the latest installments of Haro Aso’s manga will be available to read exclusively for fans globally on VIZ Media’s official website. Fans of the author can also find his other popular manga, Alice in Borderland, which ended its run in March 2016, so the complete manga is also available in Viz Media’s enormous catalog.

Fans opting for an on-the-move experience can access the latest installments of Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead on the VIZ Manga app. MangaPlus and other popular manga-reading platforms have yet to include the series in their libraries.

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead Chapter 61: A brief recap

Akira and others get chased by zombies at Kagoshima (Image via Haro Aso/Viz Media)

Akira and others made it to the Kagoshima Prefecture, and surprisingly, they accomplished the goal of witnessing a Yakushima cedar. Later, they decided to relax near the beach, and this time, Akira wanted to live in the moment. However, they were also concerned about Tsuru, who was back at the lab.

Suddenly, Akira and the gang heard loud noises and were eventually chased by a horde, but surprisingly, all the zombies got burned to ashes. Surprisingly, the savior was the CEO of a space development company, Hirotaka Ukaji, who was coincidentally working on a ground-based combustion test of the rocket booster.

Eventually, Akira and others realized that they were on the grounds of a space agency. After meeting everyone and giving them a tour of the facility, Ukaji showed them the rocket that was about to launch.

Rocket combustion engine extinguishes zombies(Image via Haro Aso/Viz Media)

He further revealed that their project throughout the epidemic, and now, after the successful launch of the unmanned rocket, it will open the possibility for ordinary citizens to travel to space. Akira and others were immensely hyped to learn that space exploration was near than expected, and that too when the zombie pandemic engulfed the world.

Ukaji stated that he and his team worked tirelessly to ensure no mistakes were made, as they didn’t want even a single loose bolt to ruin their hardship and dreams. Unbeknownst to everyone at the space center, the place would be overrun by zombies, as the fence holding the dead outside was at its limit.

What to expect from Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead Chapter 63

Expand Tweet

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead Chapter 63 will see Akira and others strategize to save the people at the agency from the zombies. Like the last time when Beatrice, Shizuka, and Kencho saved the people of Akira’s village with him, it can be anticipated that this time, the team, which has now grown a little bigger, can handle the threat.

Given space exploration is one thing that Akira and the gang are excited about, they won’t let anything get in the way and hamper the mission that took years. Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead Chapter 63 will see Akira and his friends gear up as their unexpected mission will need them to give their all.

Stay tuned for more updates on Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead Chapter 63.