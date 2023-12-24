Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead chapter 62 release date and time, where to read, and more

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead chapter 62 will be released on January 18, 2023, at 12:00 am PT worldwide. After three whole months of nothing but the Scare Dare of Takemina and Izuna during the Halloween season, the manga finally granted readers the relief they had been longing for ever since the love arc of the primary duo kickstarted.

Although it wasn’t much, the chapter dwelled into Beatrix’s past, showcasing how her mother’s influence provided her with the most valuable life advice she had received thus far, which was to enjoy life living in the present. This advice has certainly helped Akira not only to grow out of his worries but also to see things that were in front of him but previously overlooked.

Disclaimer: This article contains major Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead manga spoilers.

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead chapter 62 release date and time for all regions

The exact dates and times for Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead chapter 62 for all regions alongside the corresponding timezones are listed below:

Timezone Date Time Pacific Time Monday, January 18, 2024 8 am Central Time Monday, January 18, 2024 10 am Eastern Time Monday, January 18, 2024 11 am Greenwich Mean Time Monday, January 18, 2024 4 pm Indian standard Time Monday, January 18, 2024 8:30 pm Central European Summer Time Monday, January 18, 2024 5 pm Australian Daylight Time Tuesday, January 19, 2024 1:30 am

Where to read Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead chapter 62?

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead chapter 62 and all the latest chapters of Haro Aso’s manga will be available to read exclusively for fans globally on VIZ Media’s official website. Readers can explore the author’s magnum opus, Alice in Borderland, as the complete manga is also available on Viz Media’s enormous catalog.

For fans on the go, the manga can also be accessed on the VIZ Media app. MangaPlus and other popular manga-reading platforms have yet to license the series.

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead chapter 61 - A brief recap

Akira and Shizuka enjoying the star-filled sky (Image via Haro Aso/Viz Media)

In the previous chapter, Akira, Shizuka, and Kencho stopped by a departmental store to stock up. However, much to their disappointment, most of the important things were picked clean, possibly by the survivors around.

After gathering whatever essentials they could get their hands on, the trio vamoosed to reunite with their friends, as a huge swarm of zombies was closing in.

Kencho and Akira were startled to see that Lambda had prepared a tiny fish for lunch, which wasn’t enough to suppress their hunger. Surprisingly, Shizuka found the dish to be delicious and blissful. While the group sat together for lunch and discussed the remaining goals on the bucket list, something ticked Akira off as he seemed discontented and worried.

Beatrice's mother (Image via Haro Aso/Viz Media)

Suddenly, Akira exclaimed that lately, they all have been overlooking the vaccine. He eventually left after thanking everyone for the lunch. Meanwhile, Beatrice encountered Akira sitting idly, lost in his own thoughts.

She ultimately passed on the advice she got from her mother, which was to enjoy life as one has it now. She further explained to Akira that if he would reduce life to a mere tool, he wouldn’t see the light.

The words of wisdom surely caused Akira to realize that he was pushing himself too hard. Later that night, Akira found Shizuka at the yacht's stern, gazing at the star-filled sky.

After Akira joined Shizuka, she found him shivering from cold and asked him to sit close to her so they could share her coat. They later lit fireworks, marking Akira’s achievement of his goal to “Pursue Happiness.”

What to expect from Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead chapter 62?

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead chapter 62 will likely see the group finally reaching Kagoshima, which they discussed during their lunch, as witnessed in the latest installment. As Takemina revealed, Beatrice wants to see the Yakushima Cedar, and he wants everyone to go to Okinawa for the sea walk.

As Akira has recently learned his lesson about living in the present, he will be joining his friends with immense excitement. The upcoming chapter has fans buzzing with excitement for what it brings in the new year, promising fresh revelations and new adventures.

Stay tuned for more updates on Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead chapter 62.