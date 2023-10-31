Will Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead manga end after Akira completes his list? Explained

The eponymous list of things in Haro Aso’s Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead is what the series primarily revolves around. Not everyone can easily compile a list of a hundred aspirations at once. Akira, in his thoughtful consideration, managed to jot down the initial 31 things that came to his mind, acknowledging that this was a significant and attainable starting point for his bucket.

In a surprising turn of events, the latest two chapters, soon to be included in the 16th volume of the manga, bring Akira remarkably close to achieving the ultimate bucket list. He’s now six goals away from completing his comprehensive list.

This development naturally raises the question of whether the series is approaching its conclusion as the protagonist nears the commitment he initiated at the beginning of his journey.

Disclaimer: This article contains major anime and manga spoilers for Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead series and is purely speculative based on the author’s opinion.

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead manga will likely conclude after all the goals on Akira’s bucket list are accomplished

Created by the protagonist of Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead, Akira Tendou, the list titled 100 Things I Want To Do Before Becoming A Zombie comprises all the things and experiences that he wishes to achieve before potentially succumbing to the zombie apocalypse.

Although Akira initiated the list, throughout the series run, other characters, including Kencho, Beatrix, Takamina, and others, added their goals to it. The collaborative contributions from individuals besides Akira have significantly reduced the number of pending tasks on the list.

With that, fans who have been ardently following the series realized that despite Akira bringing the book of bucket lists into existence, its ownership wasn’t exclusive to him. As his journey into the zombie-ravaged world progressed, the book became a beacon of hope for numerous characters, serving as a means to liberate them from the darkness that enveloped their lives.

As of the recently unveiled chapter 60 of volume 15, the 100 Things I Want To Do Before Becoming A Zombie bucket list features 94 goals. Within this list, 72 objectives have already been achieved, leaving 22 unfinished tasks. Furthermore, there are six more goals yet to be added to fulfill the coveted roster of 100 goals.

So, in a nutshell, as soon as all the goals from the bucket list get accomplished, Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead manga will ultimately reach its conclusion. Yet, achieving all these aspirations is no simple feat for Akira and his companions. Among the most challenging objectives are skydiving, experiencing zero gravity, and traveling around the country.

Notably, the most demanding and seemingly unattainable goal on the list is Beatrix’s ambition to restore Nippon (Japan) to its natural beauty, the 43rd goal from the list. Even if Akira and his group find a cure for the apocalypse, the process of rejuvenating the country will likely span several years.

Given the immense difficulty of this particular goal, it is expected there might be unforeseen challenges or complexities. Nonetheless, Beatrix’s determination remains resolute due to her deep love for Japan and its culture. As the Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead manga gradually approaches its conclusion, fans anticipate a satisfying and fitting ending for the series.

Saying goodbye will undoubtedly be challenging for fans who have grown attached to the characters and the storyline. Nevertheless, the future remains uncertain, and it’s unclear whether Haro Aso, the creator, has plans for a continuation or if there’s more in store for the series.

