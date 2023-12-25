Will there be Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead Season 2? Renewal possibilities explored

Despite the unbearable delays, Haro Aso’s zombie goodness left an indelible mark on anime enthusiasts, now leaving them anticipating Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead Season 2. By adding their new goals to the bucket list, Akira and his friends are significantly approaching the 100th milestone, and the only thing left for them is to accomplish their dreams as they hit the roads again.

With ratings of 7.9 on IMDb, 4.8 on Crunchyroll, and 8.0 on MyAnimeList, Haro Aso’s new anime has certainly garnered significant acclaim and recognition from audiences worldwide. Due to the positive reception, the anticipation for Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead Season 2 is growing, with the expectations of an official confirmation in the near future.

Disclaimer: This article contains significant anime and manga spoilers for Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead series. Reader’s discretion is advised.

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead Season 2 is yet to be confirmed by Bug Films

As of now, no release confirmation regarding Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead Season 2 has been disclosed. However, given that the series adherently follows the original source material, the sequel is undoubtedly on the horizon. Bug Films and the entire crew behind the anime have faced significant setbacks with the delays.

Given that, the team must devise a proper schedule for the sequel this time, ensuring it won’t turn out to be a disaster like the first season. Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead Season 2 will likely be arriving later than expected.

Hopefully, in the upcoming year 2024, the production house and the crew will share positive news, reigniting the spirits of fans for the wholesome zombie goodness.

What to expect from Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead Season 2

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead Season 2 will pick up from Volume 7, chapter 22 of Haro Aso’s original manga series, which will see Akira, Kencho, Shizuka, and Beatrix on their new journey. Given their goals differ from each other and can’t be accomplished all in one place, the characters will be traveling a lot, which will ultimately begin their unanimous goal of “Travelling Around the Country.”

As of September 19, 2023, Shogakukan has collected the chapters into fifteen tankobon volumes. So, given the first season of the anime only covered six volumes from the source material, fans can expect more installments beyond Season 2.

Having recently faced one of the biggest challenges of their lives, Akira and his friends are poised to take a break from pursuing major goals. Instead, they would likely plan to accomplish smaller tasks that will uplift their spirits. As they progress, they are also expected to run into folks who may join them on their journey, becoming integral members of the group.

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead Season 2 cast and characters

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead Season 2 will be seeing more cast and characters from the manga, including Akira and Kencho’s college buddy, Takeru Minata, aka Takemina, a guy who lives with the YOLO attitude, Lambda, and android chef, and more.

Below is the complete list of cast and characters who will be reprising their respective roles in om 100: Bucket List of the Dead Season 2:

Shūichirō Umeda as Akira Tendō

Tomori Kusunoki as Shizuka Mikazuki

Makoto Furukawa as Kenichirō Ryūzaki

Minami Takahashi as Beatrix Amerhauser

More details about the sequel will be revealed in time, including the additional cast members, theme songs, episode count, and more, starting off with an exact release date so fans can breathe easy. Stay tuned for more news and updates on Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead anime and manga series.