Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead: Where does season 1 leave off in the manga?

After experiencing numerous delays and a substantial indefinite hiatus, Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead has ultimately reached its conclusion, leaving fans eager for what might come next. As witnessed in the last three episodes dropped on Christmas together, Akira and his friends managed to avert one of the biggest disasters that engulfed the village.

Throughout the 12-episode run from July 9 to December 26, 2023, the anime adaptation by Bug Films and Kazuki Kawagoe’s direction garnered a lot of praise worldwide. Due to the series’ skyrocketing popularity, the anticipation for a second season has also surged.

However, as it is apparent that Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead will take a long time to return with a sequel, fans eager to learn what unfolds next can dive into the original manga by Haro Aso to satisfy their curiosity.

Disclaimer: This article contains significant anime and manga spoilers for Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead series. Reader’s discretion is advised.

Where to start reading Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead manga after the anime’s Season 1?

Season 1 adapted the first six volumes from Haro Aso’s original manga series, sticking adherently to the source material. As witnessed, the anime only underwent unnoticeable minor changes that did not impact the storyline.

The adaptation also paid clever nods to franchises like Resident Evil, Holywood actor Ryan Gosling, and more. The final three episodes of Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead completely adapted the Hometown of the Dead arc, spanning seven chapters, and concluded with chapter 22 of the 6th volume, titled “Cross-Country Trip of the Dead.”

Fans of the series can start reading the manga from the seventh volume of the series, which begins with the 23rd chapter, titled “Spartathalon of the Dead.” As of December 19, 2023, the chapters of the manga have been released in fifteen tankobon volumes, with five chapters yet to be serialized.

All the latest and preceding chapters of Haro Aso’s Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead are available for fans worldwide to read exclusively on Viz Media’s official website.

Fans on the move can also access the manga on the recently released Viz Media app on their smartphones and other handheld devices. The platform also offers all volumes of Alice In Borderland, one of the most popular sci-fi thriller series from the same author.

About the series

The synopsis of Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead by the series' official websites reads as:

"Akira Tendou, 24 years old, is in his third year at a black company and is exhausted physically and mentally. His love affair with Otori-san, the accountant he longed for, is not going well, and he continues to live a desperate life. One day, a zombie pandemic suddenly breaks out in the city!"

It further continues:

"Akira, who is being chased by a large number of zombies, comes up with "words that change his life" in a desperate situation. It's: "You don't have to go to the office from today onwards, do you?" Confessions, joint parties, traveling around Japan, and many more. Released from the black company and revived, Akira's "100 Things I Want to Do Before Becoming a Zombie" begins now!!"

Haro Aso’s Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead began serialization on Monthly Sunday Gene-X on Shogakukan’s Seinen manga, starting October 19, 2018. Viz Media licensed the series in English for global release in July 2020. In 2022, the manga was nominated in the Best U.S. Edition of International Material—Asia and Best Humor Publications categories.

