Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead ending explained: Did Akira turn into a zombie?

After a long wait, fans of Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead can finally rejoice with the grand finale in three consecutive episodes, offering a satisfying conclusion to the zombie goodness. Although the show’s hype began to wane due to frequent delays, the enthralling storyline and the fascinating characters sustained the fans’ anticipation for the finale, keeping them eagerly awaiting.

As expected, the finale imparted a fitting end to season 1 and was indeed a rollercoaster of emotions. The circulation of images depicting the protagonist turning into a zombie caused a widespread shock on the internet after the finale’s release. However, the truth reveals that he is alive and well, using his zombie makeover as a clever ruse to save his dad.

With three episodes dropped simultaneously in the festive light of Christmas 2023, akin to a movie release, it surpassed the expectations of Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead fans.

Disclaimer: This article contains significant anime and manga spoilers for Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead series. Reader’s discretion is advised.

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead - Why Higurashi became evil

Kanta Higurashi being slowly affected by the virus after getting bit by a zombie, as seen in Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead (Image via Bug Films)

While Kanta Higurashi was technically one of the major antagonists in the storyline, he wasn’t the villain everyone expected him to be. As Kencho explains to Akira, Higurashi also attended general education classes at K University. However, he suddenly stopped showing up around six months later and was rumored to have been acquainted with a Hikikomori/NEET lifestyle (not in employment, education, or training).

From the apparent signs and thought process of Higurashi, he developed Peter Pan Syndrome, as he found it difficult to grow up, accept reality and responsibilities, showcased immature habits, and, lastly, did not care about consequences. The character made his grand debut in the ninth episode before the anime went into an indefinite hiatus.

During that episode, it was shown that all Higurashi wanted was to go back to the summer break so that he could enjoy himself with his friends in the swimming pool. Here’s what Higurashi had going on in his mind while his life was falling apart moments before the apocalypse took place:

"When and why did I start falling behind those around me? A life of being unwanted by society and others. I wish I could go back to summer break in grade school when I didn’t have to think about anything, and I could go to the pool with my friends every day and do whatever I wanted." - Kanta Higurashi

After facing defeat at the hands of Akira, Higurashi was ultimately bitten by a zombie. True to his nature of not giving up on anyone, Akira believed that the latter’s actions were not driven by inherent evil, prompting him to question Higurashi about what he truly desired to include in his bucket list. In response, Higurashi replied with:

“All I wanted to do was have fun at the public pool with my friends.”

Although Higurashi’s actions can’t be forgiven, it was revealed in the end that he was not evil at all. The loneliness and struggle with growing up led him down the path of immaturity and escapism.

His desire to return to the carefree days of summer break in grade school reflected a poignant longing for a time when life was simpler and he could enjoy carefree moments with friends at the pool. Higurashi’s last words to Akira added a layer of humanity to his character, challenging the initial perception of him as a typical antagonist.

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead - Did Akira repay his parents

Akira and his friends setting off on their new journey, as seen in Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead (Image via Bug Films)

Ever since Akira left Tokyo to accomplish one of the important goals on his bucket list, “go home and spend time with my parents,” he was hopeful of reuniting with his mom and dad to beg for forgiveness for how he left things unsettled with them. After returning home, Akira still found it hard to connect with his grumpy father, Teruou Tendou.

However, like every son, Akira discovered that his father was tough on him because he wanted his son to have a better future. Teruou wanted his son to have the biggest dream that he could follow, a dream that one would deem impossible. While discussing his dreams and accomplishments, Teruou revealed that he wanted to become an astronaut.

He further said that, compared to 13.8 billion years in the history of space, one’s life wasn’t even a tenth of a second, so one shouldn’t sell themselves short and pursue things that would really leave a mark. After saving the village from the zombie overrun, Akira had a little relief at the fact that he managed to repay his parents, even just a little.

Later, Akira discovered that his father was suffering from painful hemorrhoids, prompting him to make a vow to arrange for his father to undergo surgery. Akira also revealed his biggest dream was to find a cure for the zombie virus and “save the world,” which his father eventually acknowledged as a difficult and worthy dream.

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead - What happened to Akira and his friends in the end

After dealing with the unanticipated havoc, the villagers worked together to rebuild and restore it to its natural beauty. Even Mr. Kumano moved to the village to lend his carpentry expertise to speed up the process. After making vows to his parent, Akira decided to leave the village and hit the road once again, as he couldn't accomplish his dreams by staying there.

The villagers helped Akira and his friends stock up for their journey, providing essential goods that would come in handy along the way. As seen in the end credits of the grand finale of Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead, Akira Kencho, Shizuka, and Beatrix stop by several popular attractions in Japan to unwind.

As Akira decided to begin from the north, they unanimously chose to commence from Hokkaido. In the last scene, the four finally approach the Seikan tunnel, which holds the title of the world’s second-longest railroad tunnel, surpassed only by Gotthard Base Tunnel, Switzerland. The Seikan Tunnel stretches 53.85 km (33.46 mi) and connects Honshu and Hokkaido.

With Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead Season 1 coming to an end, all fans can do is wait for the second season, which will resume their new journey.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead anime and manga series.