7th Time Loop anime episode 2: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The 7th Time Loop anime episode 2 is slated to release on Sunday, January 14, 2024, at 11 pm JST, on AT-X and other Japanese networks. Following its broadcast, the episode will be available worldwide for streaming on Crunchyroll and Muse Asia's YouTube channel at different times.

The previous episode of the 7th Time Loop anime delved into the premise, providing glimpses from Rishe Weitzner's previous six lives. It was revealed that she died each time at the age of 20 in those lives, exactly five years following the annulment of her engagement to the crown prince.

In her seventh life, Rishe received an unexpected marriage proposal from Arnold Hein, who also happened to be her killer from her sixth life. Given how the episode ended on a tantalizing cliffhanger, fans cannot wait for the 7th Time Loop anime episode 2 to drop.

7th Time Loop anime episode 2 release date and time for all regions

As mentioned earlier, the 7th Time Loop anime episode 2 will be released on January 14, 2024, at 11 pm JST on AT-X and other channels. However, the English-subtitled version of the episode will stream worldwide at the following times:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Sunday, January 14 7:15 am Central Standard Time Sunday, January 14 9:15 am Eastern Standard Time Sunday, January 14 10:15 am Brazil Standard Time Sunday, January 14 12:15 pm Greenwich Mean Time Sunday, January 14 3:15 pm Central European Time Sunday, January 14 4:15 pm Indian Standard Time Sunday, January 14 7:30 pm Philippines Standard Time Sunday, January 14 11 pm Australian Central Standard Time Monday, January 15 12:45 am

Where to watch the 7th Time Loop anime episode 2?

Rishe on her 7th time loop (Image via Studio KAI and Hornets)

Anime enthusiasts can catch the 7th Time Loop anime episode 2 on the Crunchyroll, along with many other exciting titles from the Winter 2024 lineup. Notably, Crunchyroll streams the series worldwide, except in Asian regions.

Fans from Asian countries need not worry, as Muse Asia's YouTube channel will stream the 7th Time Loop anime episode 2 for free. The episode will be available in countries such as India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Indonesia, Myanmar, Pakistan, Brunei, Nepal, and others.

Recap of the 7th Time Loop anime episode 1

The 7th Time Loop anime episode 1 kicked off with a scene from Rishe Weitzner's sixth life. It will show how the Crown Prince of Galkhein, Arnold Hein killed her, while she was defending a castle as a Knight.

Following her death, Rishe time-looped back to the moment when her engagement to the Kingdom's Crown Prince was annulled. Since it was her seventh time-loop, Rishe perfectly knew everything that was going to happen to her life.

It was then revealed that five years after the engagement's annulment, Rishe Weitzner died in a war. Following that, she time-looped to relive her life, not just once, but five times more, but the end result was the same: She died at the age of 20, five years after the broken engagement.

Rishe, as seen in episode 1 (Image via Studio KAI and Hornets)

After establishing the premise, the episode saw glimpses of Rishe's past lives, showing how lived her six lives as a peddler, a doctor, a researcher, and even as a knight.

At her seventh time loop, Rishe sorely yearned to peacefully live her life, and prevent her death from occurring. While returning from the Kingdom, she met Arnold Hein, her killer from her sixth life.

Rishe's elegance and brave demeanor piqued Arnold's curiosity, and he longed to learn more about her. On the other hand, the Crown Prince who broke the engagement was furious at Rishe's audacity to walk away without uttering a word.

Arnold proposes to Rishe in the anime (Image via Studio Kai and Hornets)

His pride was hurt, and it seemed as if Duke's daughter was the one to call off the engagement. Later, it was revealed that his marriage was already fixed to another lady. As Rishe bade him farewell and prepared to withdraw from his presence, Arnold Hein ambushed her with his blade.

The Duke's daughter then parried it off with her sword, piquing the Crown Prince's interest even more. What followed surprised Rishe the most. Kneeling in front of her, Arnold proposed to her to be his wife.

What to expect in the 7th Time Loop anime episode 2?

Arnold, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio KAI and Hornets)

Given how the latest episode ended with Arnold proposing to Rishe Weitzner, the 7th Time Loop anime episode 2 will see her reacting to this unforeseeable proposal.

It will be interesting to see how Rishe reacts since Arnold killed her in her sixth life when she served the kingdom as a gallant knight. Besides, due to reliving her life six times, she knows that the Crown Prince will bring about a war in five year's time.

As such, she will have to make a sound decision in the 7th Time Loop anime episode 2, that not only allows her to live a peaceful life but also prevents her death.

Keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2024 progresses.