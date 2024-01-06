Solo Leveling Episode 2: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Solo Leveling Episode 2 is set to be broadcast at 12 AM JST on Sunday, January 14, 2024, in Japan on the Tokyo MX and other channels. It will be available on Crunchyroll and other international platforms after an hour’s delay at 7 AM PT on Saturday, January 13.

Solo Leveling Episode 2 will reveal what happened to Sung Jin-Woo’s team inside the Cartenon temple. With episode 1 having introduced the setting of the world, episode 1 will likely follow the webtoon chronology and focus on Jin-Woo himself.

Solo Leveling Episode 2 release date, time, and countdown

Cha Hae-in in Episode 1 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Solo Leveling Episode 2 will be aired in Japan at 12 Am JST on Sunday, January 14, 201. The English-subtitled version can be streamed internationally at the following times in their respective time zones:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Standard Time Saturday January 13, 2024 07:00 am Central Standard Time Saturday January 13, 2024 09:00 am Eastern Standard Time Saturday January 13, 2024 10:00 am Greenwich Mean Time Saturday January 13, 2024 03:00 pm Central European Time Saturday January 13, 2024 04:00 pm Indian Standard Time Saturday January 13, 2024 08:30 pm Philippine Time Saturday January 13, 2024 11:00 pm Australia Central Standard Time Sunday January 14, 2024 12:30 am

Where to watch Solo Leveling Episode 2

Joo-Hee and Jin-Woo (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Solo Leveling Episode 2 will be broadcast on Tokyo MX, GYT, GTV, BS11, CBC, and YTV on Japanese television. Approximately an hour after the Japanese TV broadcast, the episode will be streamed in North America and Europe via Crunchyroll.

Crunchyroll will also make the episode available in India. Medialink has acquired the rights for the broadcast in China. Each of the streaming platforms requires a monetary subscription.

Solo Leveling Episode 1 Recap

10 years ago, Gates started appearing across the world that connect this dimension to the world of monsters. The brave heroes who fight these monsters are called Hunters, divided into 6 ranks according to strength: A to E. The strongest of them belong to the S-Rank.

Solo Leveling episode 1 begins with the anime original scenes of S-Rank Hunters Baek Yoon-Ho and Choi Jong-In defeating some ant monsters. Elsewhere, Go Gun-Hee tells Woo Jin-Chul about the Government wanting to avoid a Dungeon Break. Yoo Jin-Ho, Han Song-Yi, and Cha Hae-In are also introduced.

Later, Sung Jin-Woo, an E-rank hunter dubbed “World’s weakest hunter”, joins Healer Lee Joo-Hee in a D-rank Dungeon Raid led by Song Chi-Yul. Jin-Woo has a comatose mother and a sister who wants to attend university, both of whom he supports on the meager earnings from the Hunter’s Guild.

He finds one e-rank Magic Gem before getting hurt and has to be healed by Joo-Hee while a second Dungeon opens up inside the Gate. The Hunters vote on whether to continue the raid and Jin-Woo’s vote leads them to enter the second Dungeon.

They enter a chamber filled with giant stone statues and find the 10 commandments of the Cartenon Temple. When the hunters try to escape, they become trapped inside the chamber as the statues come alive and try to kill them.

What to Expect from Solo Leveling Episode 2

Episode 2 preview (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Episode 1 adapted chapters 1 – 3 of the webtoon/manhwa with considerable anime-original content added to it. The second episode will likely cover chapters 4-7 if the anime starts to faithfully follow the manhwa without any detours. But given that several key characters are yet to be introduced, episode 2 may also feature some anime-original scenes.

According to the lone preview image, Solo Leveling Episode 2 will feature the infamous smile from the stone statue. More details about Jin-Woo’s character will be revealed as he tries to save himself and others from the wrath of the temple.

