Solo Leveling episode 9 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Solo Leveling episode 9 will be broadcast at 12 am JST on Sunday, March 10, 2024, in Japan on Tokyo MX and other channels. Fans can stream the upcoming episode via Crunchyroll and other international platforms at 7 am PT on Saturday, March 10.

Episode 8 added quite a few anime original scenes, thereby giving a new depth to the anime. It glimpsed Cha Hae-In training and being offered a role in Yoojin Construction's Guild, along with a conversation between S-ranks Baek Yoonho and Choi Jong-in. Although the previous episode covered a single chapter, it set up another raid for Sung Jin-Woo and his reunited old group.

Solo Leveling episode 9 release date and time

According to the episode release schedule, each episode is released on Sunday. There has been no known delay in the release schedule as of now. Solo Leveling episode 9 will air in Japan at 12 am JST on Sunday, March 10, 2024.

Solo Leveling episode 9 release date and time, for the English-subtitled version available for streaming internationally, vary depending on fans' time zones.

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Standard Time Saturday March 9, 2024 07:00 am Central Standard Time Saturday March 9, 2024 09:00 am Eastern Standard Time Saturday March 9, 2024 10:00 am Greenwich Mean Time Saturday March 9, 2024 03:00 pm Central European Time Saturday March 9, 2024 04:00 pm Indian Standard Time Saturday March 9, 2024 08:30 pm Philippine Time Saturday March 9, 2024 11:00 pm Australia Central Standard Time Sunday March 10, 2024 02:00 am

Where to watch Solo Leveling episode 9?

Solo Leveling episode 9 will be broadcast on Japanese television channels such as Tokyo MX, GYT, GTV, BS11, CBC, and YTV. Crunchyroll will simulcast the episode in North America and Europe approximately one hour after the original Japanese TV broadcast.

In India, viewers can enjoy the episode and follow the Solo Leveling episode release schedule via Crunchyroll. Medialink has acquired the rights to broadcast in China. It is important to note that each streaming platform requires a membership.

Solo Leveling episode 8 recap

Sung Jin-Woo as seen in Solo Leveling (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Picking up where episode 7 ended, Solo Leveling episode 8 was composed primarily of anime-only scenes. The episode began with Jin-Woo at his mother's bedside, the System's notification open and on the Elixir of Life's formula. With an item capable of curing all diseases, it set a goal for the Hunter to level up and gather the required ingredients from the Demon Castle.

Next, not an anime original, but important nonetheless, Jin-Woo accepts Yoo Jinho's offer to complete 19 raids. However, the former had a counter - given his abilities, just the two of them would clear the Dungeons and hire other Hunters solely to satisfy the quota. This way, less Hunters would be at risk, and clearing so many Dungeons with a 100% survival rate would potentially impress Jinho's father.

A scene showcasing Cha Hae-In training was also added. Upon completing her lap around a track, she was approached by a Yoojin Construction scout. Since the new Guild would be in need of a Guild Master, they considered her a strong contender. Another brief scene followed, wherein Jinho and his father were conversing on the importance of their company and other Guilds as businesses.

Expand Tweet

What made things interesting, was a dialogue between S-ranks Baek Yoonho and Choi Jong-in. It began with the pair bickering about an interview and then the latter informing Baek of Yoojin Construction's Guild.

However, the real reason was Jeju Island. Choi Jong-In was unhappy with the situation on the island and endeavored to clear it soon, which is why he appealed to Baek and would soon turn to other S-ranks for their cooperation.

In between these developments were scenes focusing on Kim Sangshik and Lee Joohee. The former needed to participate in raids to ensure his daughters' education was taken care of. Meanwhile, Joohee wanted her freedom and felt she had gotten over the Cartenon Temple to take on another raid. There was also an intriguing little snippet where a man seemed to be begging someone to have a certain person killed.

The episode ended with Song Chi-Yul and Jin-Woo reuniting with old team members at a low-ranking gate. Greeting them were Lee Joohee, Kim Sangshik and another Hunter. They were met by Surveillance Team member Kang Taeshik and three convicts, who were prisoner substitute Hunters meant to accompany the rest of the Hunters for the raid.

What to expect from Solo Leveling episode 9?

Expand Tweet

Solo Leveling episode 9 is a week away and will feature another one of Jin-Woo's raids that will turn awry. Episode 8 covered only chapter 28 of the Manhwa. Fans believe there must be a good reason as to why A-1 Pictures is choosing to implement such a tricky Manhwa to anime adaptation.

Nonetheless, episode 9 will focus on what happens during the raid. The group will surely encounter lower-ranking beasts in the Dungeon and make their way to the boss' lair. However, that will be when things start to go downhill. It is still uncertain how much of this segment the studio will animate.

Considering whatever has happened so far, Solo Leveling episode 9 should cover chapter 29 and some part of 30, which is where the tables turn.

Solo Leveling episode 9 is set to release at 12 am JST on Sunday, March 10, 2024. Read more from us here:

Solo Leveling: What is the Eternal Sleep Disease? The condition of Sung Jinwoo's mother, explained

Solo Leveling: What is the Elixir of Life? Sung Jinwoo's miracle potion, explained

Solo Leveling's Hunter ranking System, explained

Solo Leveling: How and why are Hunters granted their abilities? Series' power system, explained