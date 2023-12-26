On Tuesday, December 26, the eagerly anticipated 7th Time Loop: The Villainess Enjoys a Carefree Life Married to Her Worst Enemy! released a new promotional video and key visual, featuring Rishe, Arnold, and others. The title is set to premiere on January 7, 2024.

Popular as the 7th Time Loop anime in the animanga community, the fantasy romance series is based on author Touko Amekawa and illustrator Wan Hachipisu's eponymous light novel series. Besides the anime adaptation, Touko-san's light novel has also inspired a manga with Hinoki Kino's illustration.

The 7th Time Loop anime will be released on January 7, 2024

The official staff for the 7th Time Loop anime on X (formerly Twitter) revealed the show's second promotional video and a new key visual ahead of its premiere on January 7, 2024. Details regarding Episode 1 have also arrived.

Notably, the 7th Time Loop anime will broadcast its episodes on Tokyo MX, AT-X, and BS11 weekly. At the same time, global audiences can stream the episodes on the Crunchyroll platform, along with many other exciting Winter 2024 titles.

Rishe and Arnold, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio KAI and HORNETS)

The latest promotional video features Rishe, Arnold, and other important characters who will appear in the anime. It also includes Rishe's line, where she says that she wouldn't run away, no matter what the outcome of her life is.

Additionally, the short clip showcases a dance scene between her and Arnold. Besides that, the latest trailer previews the anime's opening song, Another Birthday, performed by the renowned Japanese voice actor and singer, Shun'ichi Toki.

The new key visual, as seen (Image via @7th_timeloop/X)

Apart from the PV, the anime's staff has also unveiled a new key visual, featuring Rishe, Arnold, Oliver, Theodor, Kaine, Kyle, and Michelle. The illustration has a catchphrase that reads the following when translated into English:

"Opening up the future with the past me."

Cast and staff for the anime

A still from the anime (Image via Studio KAI and HORNETS)

The 7th Time Loop: The Villainess Enjoys a Carefree Life Married to Her Worst Enemy! features a stellar cast and staff. Kazuya Iwata is at the helm of affairs at Studio KAI and HORNETS Studios, with Toko Machida as the series' composer.

Kenichi Onuki is in charge of the character design, while Satoshi Hono and Ryonosuke Kasai are composing the series' music. Shun'ichi Toki sings the opening theme, Another Birthday, while the J-Rock band, The BINARY, performs the ending song, Kienai.

Ikumi Hasegawa, better known as Ikuyo Kita from Bocchi the Rock!, stars as Rishe Wertsner Imgard, while Nobunaga Shimazaki lends his voice to Arnold Hein. Besides them, Shunichi Toki voices Oliver Laurenz, while Mariya Ise performs Theodore's role.

The names of other cast members for the fantasy romance anime are here as follows:

Shinnosuke Tachibana as Kaine Tully

Daisuke Ono as Michelle Evan

Katsumi Fukuhara as Kyle

A still from the anime (Image via Studio Kai and HORNETS)

Seven Seas Entertainment publishes the 7th Time Loop light novel and manga series in English, and they describe the plot thus:

"Being reborn once may sound impressive, but Rishe is already on her seventh time around! She has had all kinds of excitement in her previous lives, from peddling goods as a merchant to locking blades as a knight, so now she's determined to kick back and enjoy."

It continues:

"But to savor the high life, she first has to marry the handsome prince...the same one who happens to be her murderer! It will take six-plus lifetimes of experience nand skills for Rishe to break the time loop and make her extravagant dreams come true."

Keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2024 approaches.